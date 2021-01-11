People go viral every day, but it's much less common for a social media star to turn their internet fame into a Hollywood career. Liza Koshy did just that.

The 24-year-old has been making comedy videos since 2013 on the now-defunct platform Vine. She’s since transitioned to YouTube, where she has more than 17 million subscribers. Her YouTube show Liza on Demand is so popular that the opening episode has the highest first-week numbers of any YouTube Original debut, garnering 25 million views over 7 days.

These days, Koshy is focused on building her resume as an actress. In 2016, she starred in Hulu’s original horror series Freakish. Two years later, she voiced the character Owl in Crow: The Legend, an animated virtual-reality short film starring John Legend. In December 2020, she signed a deal with Westbrook Inc., Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's media company, to develop film and television projects. She also currently stars in Netflix's Work It and hosted two seasons of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare reboot.

“[With] voice acting, I am so excited for the several projects I lent my voice to,” Koshy tells Bustle. “I honestly enjoyed it so much because of how comfy I got to dress to play the part.”

Koshy has fully embraced the comfy lifestyle, adding that jogger sets have become her go-to quarantine look. “Big, comfy, cozy, breathable, flexible pants with a comfy top that matches,” she says. “We’ve each been living in our comfort zones we call home. Comfort is our new norm, comfort is queen.”

So it’s no wonder that comfort is at the heart of Koshy’s new collection with Fabletics, which includes 30 activewear pieces, available in sizes XXS to 4X, designed for all aspects of our new normal.

“I made it for the couch, the sanitized gym, the spatially distanced cafe, the virtual yoga class,” Koshy says. “Designing cute and comfy clothes that make you feel confident is the answer to living our new lifestyle. That’s what we’ve become, and there’s no going back to jeans for me, so I made this for us. The future looks cozy!”

Get to know more about Koshy with her Bustle Booth questionnaire below:

In The Bustle Booth

What’s your coffee order?

Non-dairy caramel creamer with a splash of coffee.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

Kochi (shout out to the motha’land), Houston (the otha’land), Los Angeles (the LalaLand), New York, Toronto, Chicago.

What’s your sign?

Aries, Virgo, Virgo. My Virgo rising and descending are the reason why so many confuse me with my fellow Houstonian Virgos: Beyoncé and Lizzo.

Favorite overused movie quote?

"You talking to me?" *Robert De Niro squint*

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Courage the Cowardly Dog, SpongeBob Squarepants (as a kid and adult), Sailor Moon 13.

What’s one movie or TV show you're currently obsessed with?

Pose.

Who is your celeb idol?

Beyoncé, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tracee Ellis Ross.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

Greatest British Baking Show… yes that counts, yes that’s my final answer.

Go-to karaoke song?

"R-E-S-P-E-C-T" by Aretha Franklin.

What’s something that’s inspiring you lately?

Fabletics, lol.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

“She just doesn’t give a sh*t what anybody else thinks about her… seems like freedom.” It is, baby. It is.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

