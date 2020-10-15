The 2020 Billboard Music Awards occurred Wednesday, Oct. 15 and Lizzo used the moment to send a political message to Americans ahead of the election. She accepted the award for Top Song Sales Artist clad in a one-shoulder black mini dress designed by Christian Siriano and a pair of single-toe, ankle-wrap sandals. The mini dress was not just any LBD, however. Lizzo's 'Vote' dress at the Billboard Music Awards had a powerful message. Printed all over the look was the word 'Vote' in multiple bright white letters.

It was a dress that first debuted back in September at Siriano’s Spring 2021 runway show in a longer gown version. The full collection also included black top hats and face masks with the word 'Vote' printed on the front.

Even Lizzo's manicure featured that same call-to-action. Nail artist Eri Ishizu created an all-black look using OPI Products with two accent nails with the word 'Vote' painted in white color.

The "Good As Hell" singer's message went beyond pure aesthetics as Lizzo delivered a politically-minded acceptance speech as well. She spoke out about voter suppression, saying: “Would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices suppressed? [...] Let me tell ya’ll something. When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice.”

The country is currently in one of the most precarious political positions in its young history. And it’s time everyone took a long, hard look at what the future should hold. Take it from Lizzo and go out and vote.

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Are you ready for Election Day? Start by registering to vote and making a plan for Nov. 3.