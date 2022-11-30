When I tell you I stan Lizzo, I mean it. She is the only singer who makes me cry in a club, while shaking my a** at the same time. So when she posts anything on social media, I’m ready to support. (Maybe I have notifications set up because I don’t want to miss anything she shares. Don’t judge me.) And her latest IG post did not disappoint.

Lizzo confirmed that Hot Girl Summer is a state of mind — as long as you have a bikini and a body, it can last all year long. The Truth Hurts singer posted a series of poolside pics while on vacation Tuesday. The ensemble featured a baby blue and brown marble swimsuit set, complete with a matching mesh skirt.

The strappy halter top had extra long ties in the front of the suit, which Lizzo tied criss-cross-style across her waist. Her matching mesh skirt doubled as a slinky coverup, with cinching ties on either side. The singer went sans jewelry and glam, going makeup-free with beach waves.

The singer and fashion mogul is certainly no stranger to sharing her looks on Instagram.s She captioned the photos “Sex Symbol” and I have never read a more accurate statement.

Will I be recreating this look as soon as the temperature in New York allows it? Absolutely. Will I apologize? Definitely not.