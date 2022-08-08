Barbiecore hasn’t been around for very long, but our girl Lizzo could already host a masterclass on how to nail the trend. If it’s been a minute, just give her Instagram a cursory scroll and you’re sure to see exactly what I mean. She’s been turning out fierce hot pink looks aplenty, and in her latest post, she’s giving us an avant-garde take on the iconic Malibu Barbie look.

The Grammy-winning performer blessed our feeds this weekend with a few snaps that show her modeling a highlighter pink thong string bikini while luxuriating at the beach. A bikini at the beach may not be groundbreaking, but the sheer genius of this look lies in how she styled it, adding black knit leggings by Chanel underneath her swimsuit and a pearl belt for good measure (also Chanel — because, duh).

The “About Damn Time” singer kept her face makeup-free for time in the sun and finished the look with pink-rimmed shades. She showed off the ensemble by posing in an outdoor shower and splayed out on the sand, with the resulting post garnering praise in the form of four heart-face emojis from fellow artist SZA, along with comments from her loyal fanbase citing the look as one of her best.

As I mentioned, this isn’t Lizzo’s only Barbiecore serve. Other memorable pink looks she’s rocked recently include her fabulous Coachella ‘fit, the glamorous Valentino ensemble she wore to the premiere for her new reality show, and the hot pink hair she sported earlier this summer.

Since the debut of Valentino’s flamboyant Pink PP collection and the filming of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Lizzo is hardly the only one rocking dayglo fuchsia on the reg. It has inarguably become the color of the season, with a bevy of other celebs channeling the Barbie-esque look from Anne Hathaway to Harry Styles.

Will the pink-hot hue stick around for fall? Only time will tell — but I, for one, hope Lizzo never stops wearing the spectacular shade.

If you want in on the trend, shop Bustle’s Barbiecore fashion edit. And if the color feels far too girly for your taste, don’t be afraid to mix in some black pieces to add some edge like Lizzo. Although, fair warning: If you, too, decide to rock patterned knit leggings at the beach, you may end up with some funky tanlines.