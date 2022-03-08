Spring is right around the corner, but it’s still freezing in many parts of the country. After a long, hard winter, what you need is a vacation. Or, at the very least, vacation vibes.

Thanks to Lizzo, you’ve got ‘em. She shared a photo on Instagram Monday looking (*Lizzo voice*) good as hell in a strappy, metallic, string bikini that looks an awful lot like the Good American swimsuit Kylie Jenner was seen wearing last July. Standing in a dreamy-looking pool, showing off the ‘fit from every angle, it’s almost like you’re right there with her.

Though she appears to be on some sort of fabulous vacation, the singer captioned the images “back to work,” prompting fans to speculate in the comments if, perhaps, new music is on the way. Whether or not bops are in the works is TBD, but this look is 100% confirmed perfection.

The “Juice” singer has never been one to shy away from wearing revealing clothing — on the beach or otherwise. But this latest look supports the theory that after years of high-waisted swimwear, smaller suits are finally back on the rise.

Lizzo’s (and Kylie’s) exact style is no longer available, but you can still channel her glitzy look below.

