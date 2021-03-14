Lizzo Brought Back This Popular 2000s Trend For The Grammys

Judging by Lizzo’s 2021 Grammys look, she definitely got the “spring forward” memo. The 32-year-old artist wore a strapless green dress by Balmain that’s giving springtime-meets-mermaid vibes. And for a 2000s-inspired twist, the dress featured a major retro trend: ruching.

For those who grew up in the early aughts, you’ll recall that ruching was literally everywhere back then. From prom dresses to “going-out” tops, it was truly impossible to escape. And if you haven’t done a closet clean out in the last decade or so, odds are that there are a few ruched gems hiding in a storage bin somewhere.

So, naturally, with 2000s fashion staging a big comeback, it should come as no surprise that Lizzo wanted to channel one of the era’s most iconic trends. The “Truth Hurts” singer opted for a monochromatic moment, topping off the vibrant Balmain dress with matching green block heeled sandals, which also look like they’re straight out of 2004 — in a good way, of course.

She didn’t hold back on the jewelry front, choosing to deck herself out in Bulgari diamonds. From a cascading necklace and chandelier earrings to stacked bracelets and statement rings, Lizzo left no body part unadorned in bling. And, let’s be honest, who can blame her? Diamonds are a girl’s best friend for a reason.