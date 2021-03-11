The early aughts was a decade unlike any other. Compared to the free-spirited ‘70s, festive ‘80s, and grunge ‘90s, the 2000s felt like a study in excess. Whether it was bandanas littered in rhinestone embellishments or velour sweatsuits with logos on the back, 2000s style was all about courting attention. The jeans were slung low, baby tees cropped short, and the platform mules towered as high as possible. From Destiny’s Child to JLo to Paris Hilton, some of our favorite icons of the decade embraced each look. And now the same 2000s trends are back at Fashion Week.

This Fall 2021 season was all about riffs on retro styles. Jonathan Simkhai experimented with clean cutouts, while Zimmermann showed off drop-waist dress silhouettes. MSGM presented those tube tops with the string halter necklines that every 2000s icon owned. It’s all there, and ready to be worn with attitude and personality once again. And the best part is, you don’t have to wait until Fall to take part in most of the biggest trends of the coming season.

Ahead, find all the best trends from the 2000s that are hitting it big for Fall 2021, and how to shop them all right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cutouts

Jonathan Simkhai

Designers like Jonathan Simkhai, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang, and more are showing a little skin this Fall with large cutouts along the torso and shoulder areas. It’s a trend we first saw with the “futuristic” wave of the 2000s, due to their clean lines and bold shapes. Now’s the time to try it again.

Leopard Coats

Negris LeBrum

Leopard everything was a huge trend of the 1990s and 2000s, but it was the early-aughts specifically that showed off an explosion of outerwear of the animal-print variety. Whether calf hair, furry, or simply printed cotton, Negris LeBrum, R13, Stand Studio, and more designers are making sure you give the trend another chance this Fall.

Drop-Waists

Cinq à Sept

The dress silhouette that we haven’t seen in 20 years has come back—and with fervor. Cinq à Sept, Zimmermann, Tanya Taylor, and other designers are making sure to bring the drop-waist back into the forefront of the fashion world this Fall. Consider it an ultra-flattering shift dress—with a ruffled twist.

Off-the-Shoulder

Fendi

There’s something so elegant about an off-the-shoulder top or dress. As it turns out, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Blumarine all agree, as they’re bringing the skin-baring trend back for Fall 2021. From knits to dresses, crop tops to gowns, this trend is a little bit Royal ballgown and a little bit Kiera Knightly crop top — all rolled into one.

Metallics

Getty Images

The 2000s were all about the futuristic look, and that meant plenty of metallics. For Fall 2021, designers like Sportmax, Salvatore Ferragamo, and more are bringing the light-catching look back in silhouettes that range from tailored suiting to oversized coats, matching sets to mini dresses.

Halter Tube Tops

MSGM

The style is infamous: a tight, strapless tube top with a skinny strap that starts at the center of the neckline and ties behind your neck. It was ubiquitous in the early aughts, and now it’s officially back. In top and dress form, designers like MSGM, DSquared2, and Jonathan Simkhai are making sure it’s a major trend for Fall 2021.

Rugby Shirts

Andrea Pompilio

The rugby shirt is a preppy ‘90s staple that enjoyed a resurgence in the 2000s. And it’s back for another trip around the sun — at least according to designers like Andrea Pompilio and Etro. You can style it oversized for a grunge take, or choose a slightly fitted look. The world is your oyster when it comes to this sporty top.