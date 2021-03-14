Celebrity Style

All The 2021 Grammys Looks You’ll Want To Copy ASAP

Celebs went all out this year.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Mekita Rivas

The red carpet may be mostly virtual this awards season, but the 2021 Grammys red carpet still managed to deliver some wild, instantly iconic fashion moments. Stars like Chloe x Halle and Jhené Aiko went with ultra glam looks, proving that even after a year spent mostly indoors, people are ready to serve up some serious style.

Typically, the Grammys red carpet is where celebrities take more risks — this is, after all, the awards show where Jennifer Lopez debuted that infamous Versace green dress back in 2000 and where Rihanna stepped out in a giant pink Giambattista Valli Couture number that got everyone talking in 2015.

This year was even more exciting as celebrities saw quarantine as an opportunity to experiment with different looks. While some chose pajamas and robes (i.e. John Legend), others went full-on glam in floor-length gowns, sparkly mini dresses, or sharp suiting.

From Doja Cat in Roberto Cavalli to Mickey Guyton in Valentino, stars pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Ahead, check out all the show-stopping ensembles from this year’s Grammys that are sure to become legendary looks in their own right.

1

Lizzo

Instagram/LizzoBeEating

Lizzo hit the June Bug challenge in a green ruched Balmain dress that gives major 2000s vibes.

2

Jhené Aiko

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The songstress hosted the official Grammys pre-show and for her hosting duties, she went with a classic black halter top dress with a thigh-high slit.

3

Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh off her Grammy win, Megan Thee Stallion was a literal tangerine dream in a gown with a slit up to there.

4

Maren Morris

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The country star wore a stunning silk lavender dress that featured silver crystals and a plunging neckline.

5

Mickey Guyton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Texas native is the Grammys’ first Black solo female country nominee, and she showed up ready to make red carpet history in an elegant nude gown with a sheer floral overlay.

6

Anderson Paak

The rapper opted for a retro-inspired ensemble in head-to-toe Gucci.

7

H.E.R.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The musician went for casual-dressy in an ornate velvet set that looks just as comfortable as it does stylish. She finished the look with her signature sunnies.