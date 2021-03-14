The red carpet may be mostly virtual this awards season, but the 2021 Grammys red carpet still managed to deliver some wild, instantly iconic fashion moments. Stars like Chloe x Halle and Jhené Aiko went with ultra glam looks, proving that even after a year spent mostly indoors, people are ready to serve up some serious style.

Typically, the Grammys red carpet is where celebrities take more risks — this is, after all, the awards show where Jennifer Lopez debuted that infamous Versace green dress back in 2000 and where Rihanna stepped out in a giant pink Giambattista Valli Couture number that got everyone talking in 2015.

This year was even more exciting as celebrities saw quarantine as an opportunity to experiment with different looks. While some chose pajamas and robes (i.e. John Legend), others went full-on glam in floor-length gowns, sparkly mini dresses, or sharp suiting.

From Doja Cat in Roberto Cavalli to Mickey Guyton in Valentino, stars pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Ahead, check out all the show-stopping ensembles from this year’s Grammys that are sure to become legendary looks in their own right.

1 Lizzo Instagram/LizzoBeEating Lizzo hit the June Bug challenge in a green ruched Balmain dress that gives major 2000s vibes.

2 Jhené Aiko Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The songstress hosted the official Grammys pre-show and for her hosting duties, she went with a classic black halter top dress with a thigh-high slit.

3 Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fresh off her Grammy win, Megan Thee Stallion was a literal tangerine dream in a gown with a slit up to there.

4 Maren Morris Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The country star wore a stunning silk lavender dress that featured silver crystals and a plunging neckline.

5 Mickey Guyton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Texas native is the Grammys’ first Black solo female country nominee, and she showed up ready to make red carpet history in an elegant nude gown with a sheer floral overlay.

6 Anderson Paak The rapper opted for a retro-inspired ensemble in head-to-toe Gucci.