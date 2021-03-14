Celebrity Style
All The 2021 Grammys Looks You’ll Want To Copy ASAP
Celebs went all out this year.
The red carpet may be mostly virtual this awards season, but the 2021 Grammys red carpet still managed to deliver some wild, instantly iconic fashion moments. Stars like Chloe x Halle and Jhené Aiko went with ultra glam looks, proving that even after a year spent mostly indoors, people are ready to serve up some serious style.
Typically, the Grammys red carpet is where celebrities take more risks — this is, after all, the awards show where Jennifer Lopez debuted that infamous Versace green dress back in 2000 and where Rihanna stepped out in a giant pink Giambattista Valli Couture number that got everyone talking in 2015.
This year was even more exciting as celebrities saw quarantine as an opportunity to experiment with different looks. While some chose pajamas and robes (i.e. John Legend), others went full-on glam in floor-length gowns, sparkly mini dresses, or sharp suiting.
From Doja Cat in Roberto Cavalli to Mickey Guyton in Valentino, stars pulled out all the stops for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Ahead, check out all the show-stopping ensembles from this year’s Grammys that are sure to become legendary looks in their own right.