Lizzo is never one to shy away from a head-turning fashion moment. And she uses every opportunity to show off all of her bold, one-of-a-kind style. Whether it’s posing on the red carpet or documenting her many bikini looks on Instagram, the Good As Hell singer loves bright color, vibrant prints, light-catching metallic luster, and more. In effect, Lizzo’s outfits are just as bold as personality.
Working with stylists like Shelby Swain, Marko Monroe, and Brett Nelson, the 32-year-old performer has worn everything from a Moschino Hershey Bar dress on the red carpet to sheer snakeskin printed cover-ups on Instagram. Her accessories run the gamut from micro mini handbags to logo-printed combat boots, and everything in between. In fact, even when she’s only wearing a simple black T-shirt and Savage x Fenty briefs, she’s still garnering all the attention of the style and music worlds alike.
Her performance looks are nearly always short shorts or bodysuits, boasting all the embellishment, metallic flair, and feathered accents you can imagine. As if her talent wasn’t captivating enough on its own, Lizzo takes the showmanship up a notch with her eye-catching onstage fashion.
From red carpet moments to dancing around in her living room, scroll through Lizzo’s best looks, with more added as they are debuted.