Lizzo is never one to shy away from a head-turning fashion moment. And she uses every opportunity to show off all of her bold, one-of-a-kind style. Whether it’s posing on the red carpet or documenting her many bikini looks on Instagram, the Good As Hell singer loves bright color, vibrant prints, light-catching metallic luster, and more. In effect, Lizzo’s outfits are just as bold as personality.

Working with stylists like Shelby Swain, Marko Monroe, and Brett Nelson, the 32-year-old performer has worn everything from a Moschino Hershey Bar dress on the red carpet to sheer snakeskin printed cover-ups on Instagram. Her accessories run the gamut from micro mini handbags to logo-printed combat boots, and everything in between. In fact, even when she’s only wearing a simple black T-shirt and Savage x Fenty briefs, she’s still garnering all the attention of the style and music worlds alike.

Her performance looks are nearly always short shorts or bodysuits, boasting all the embellishment, metallic flair, and feathered accents you can imagine. As if her talent wasn’t captivating enough on its own, Lizzo takes the showmanship up a notch with her eye-catching onstage fashion.

From red carpet moments to dancing around in her living room, scroll through Lizzo’s best looks, with more added as they are debuted.

Lizzo’s MTV Video Music Awards Look, August 2017 Getty Images In 2017, Lizzo hit the MTV Video Music Awards in a look that said a mouthful, writing in rainbow letters “Truth Hurts” along the skirt.

Lizzo’s MTV Movie and TV Awards Dress, June 2019 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo went for a high-low look at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2019, choosing a bright green feather-trimmed dress from Christopher John Rogers that she styled with sneakers.

Lizzo’s BET Awards Dress, June 2019 Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In June 2019, Lizzo slipped into a dress by House of Holland that was printed like wood and boasted a mini silhouette and giant puff sleeves. She finished it off with a matching fascinator.

Lizzo’s MTV Video Music Awards Gown, August 2019 Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking every inch the siren, Lizzo chose a red sequin gown from Moschino, styled with a matching red boa.

Lizzo’s American Music Awards Dress, November 2019 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The AMAs called for a fun and flirty number, with Lizzo choosing a tiered ruffle mini dress from Valentino.

Lizzo’s Grammy Awards Gown, January 2020 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour at the Grammy Awards, choosing a white corseted strapless gown from Versace and fur stole to match.

Lizzo’s BRIT Awards Gown, February 2020 Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images One of the most talked about looks of the evening was Lizzo’s Hershey’s Chocolate Bar-inspired gown from Moschino that she styled complete with an embellished chocolate bar clutch.

Lizzo’s Billboard Music Awards Dress, October 2020 Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Lizzo did her part to get out the vote, wearing a one-shoulder “vote” mini dress from Christian Siriano.

Lizzo’s NAACP Image Awards Gown, February 2020 Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2020, Lizzo chose a printed dress from Mary Katrantzou that was simple in silhouette but bold in pattern.

Lizzo’s Grammy Awards Dress, March 2021 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo’s look was pure ‘80s prom style at the Grammy Awards in 2021, wearing a pale pink silk ruched dress with an up-to-there slit.

Lizzo’s Balmain Look, May 2021 2021To celebrate her birthday week, Lizzo slipped into a logo-printed Balmain coat that matched her luggage. Because, of course.

Lizzo’s Tropical Print Shirt, May 2021 To celebrate her birthday, Lizzo wore a Rihanna inspired look, complete with a lamé bikini and tropical-print shirt.