Lizzo Just Debuted Stunning Red Hair On Her Instagram

Surprise! Lizzo has red hair. On Sunday, the Grammy award-winning singer debuted the new look on both her Instagram feed and her stories, and the look is fire.

In a short video posted to her feed, Lizzo showed off a bright burgundy hue styled in a shaggy layered cut that falls below her shoulders and features voluminous curls and subtle baby bangs. The singer, wearing Savage x Fenty co-ords, walks toward the camera before grabbing the device and ending the shot. "Y’all can’t handle red Lizzo," Lizzo captioned the photo, shouting out her longtime hairstylist Shelby Swain for creating the look.

As with many stars, Lizzo's hair change isn't permanent. The style is actually a wig crafted by Swain, and in her stories, Lizzo shows the hairstylist coloring and styling the wig before a quick cut to the video of the singer in the new look.

Lizzo's red hair, a popular fall hair color this season, isn't Swain's only stellar styling for the star. Swain is also behind Lizzo's beehive from the 2019 MTV VMAs, her long purple style for 2019's Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, and her iconic hardwood-painted hair fascinator and updo at the 2019 BET Awards.