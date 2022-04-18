Lizzo has been booked and busy lately — from the premiere of her reality competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” on Amazon Prime to launching her shapewear line, Yitty, to announcing her new album Special, plus, a new music video. To promote all of the above, the “Truth Hurts” singer added SNL Host to her resume. She was double booked, serving as host and musical guest — which included a whole closet-worth of incredible outfits.

Lizzo used the airtime to show off a whole lot of Yitty — as if I needed any more reason to click ‘Add to Cart’. In her SNL portraits, she layered a luxurious, ruffled coat over a black Yitty bodysuit. Once showtime came, Lizzo opted for a non-Yitty design, absolutely glowing in a cerulean blue, ruched dress with a metallic, fringe coat to match.

During her musical performance, Lizzo stayed repping her brand. In her rendition of “About Damn Time,” she donned the new shapewear, taking the iconic stage in a bedazzled green catsuit, complete with a built-in corset. Her backup dancers, Charity Holloway, Asia Banks, Crystal Williams, and Sydney Bell, also wore head-to-toe custom Yitty, donning purple versions of Lizzo’s look.

NBC Saturday Night Live

For the debut of her new song “Special,” the songstress wore a gorgeous hot pink mini dress with yet another rhinestone-covered corset (an unreleased Yitty design, perhaps?), complete with a billowing cape and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves. (Swipe for the pics.) It’s giving fashion icon.