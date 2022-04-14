When it comes to body positivity, no one does it quite like Lizzo. So when she announced on Instagram in March that she had a new project on the way that was “bigger than anything [she’s] ever done” we believed her. Then, a few days later, she revealed a new line of “no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types” in partnership with Fabletics. The new collection, called Yitty, will feature three garments that are meant for curves. But when does it launch and can you buy it in the UK?

In a recent Instagram Live video, Lizzo gave her fans a tour of her “Yitty Room”, and showed off the new collection, in a flattering blue sweetheart top. The tour included photos from campaign, sneak peaks of the sustainable ombre packaging, and pieces from the new line, including items from the Mesh Me, Major Label, and Nearly Naked nude collection.

The collection includes bodysuits, tops, leggings, hoodies and bras, and will cater for sizes 6X to XS. Prices are similar to existing Fabletics products, with the leggings retailing at around £38 to £53. Some products start at £11. Thankfully for Lizzo fans in the UK, the collections are now available to shop online, and in Fabletics stores. London’s Regent Street has one of two Fabletics stores in Europe, with the second located in Berlin, Germany.

Lizzo has been very open about her weight and size previously, and has branded herself a “body icon”. Per People, she said: “It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

She continued: “And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

She also said her parents taught her about the Black experience in America. “They taught me at a very young age how America treats Black people. How it treats Black women. And I saw very quickly how we treat fat people."