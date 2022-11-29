In many ways, loafers are fashion’s gift to the busy. Those of us who want to look our best, while doing a million things a day, often sacrifice comfort for style. There was once a point when I’d wear high-heeled boots all day, only to switch into stilettos at night; my feet ached, but I looked fabulous. Fortunately, that suffering has come to an end — and it’s all thanks to the booming loafer trend.

Last year, loafers began creeping their way into the wardrobes of the fashion set, after Prada’s Monolith Loafers inspired a collective love for chunky lug soles. Since then, the trend has exploded. In addition to edgy, clunky styles, more refined loafer silhouettes — often with a timeless, menswear feel — have also gained popularity. The footwear staple is so versatile, in fact, that some (it’s me, hi) would argue there’s one suitable for every occasion — and I’m about to make said argument, right ahead.

Below, I’ve styled four of my go-to pairs, each with a totally unique look — gold chainlink, edgy contrast stitching, jumbo crystals, and beyond. Read on for some great outfit inspiration — if I do say so myself — and shop even more of my favorite styles to find your own signature pair (or pairs).

For Everyday

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

For an everyday look that still stands out, level up your loafers with a bit of bling. This Kate Spade pair has the cutest jewel detail and slim silhouette. They’re the loafers I reach for when the chunkier, lug-sole styles don’t suit my look. I paired these with a coordinating black blazer (mine is a sold-out genuine leather option from Abercrombie, but their vegan leather style is just as good), a statement-making midi dress, and a bright trunk bag.

For Days Off

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

I used to run errands in leggings, a sweatshirt, and sneakers, but upgrading my weekend look makes me feel much more productive — even if the only extra thing I do is take a ‘fit pic. I swapped my grubby sweats for a cashmere sweatsuit (comfy and chic), then styled it with an oversize sherpa coat, and a secondhand Fendi bag I snagged from Fashionphile. Yes, sneakers would work with this outfit, but opting instead for these dark brown loafers instantly dressed it up. Based on appearances, you’d never know I’m heading to Starbucks and immediately back to bed.

For Nights Out

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

I haven’t even considered wearing heels post-lockdown and, judging by the loafer craze, I’m not alone. Comfort is key, and I can still serve a look in a flat shoe. Exhibit A: This all-denim ensemble, which is giving very much The Matrix-meets-Canadian-tuxedo. I styled my denim bralette and thigh-slit jeans with a shiny, faux leather trench, and opted for some chunky, patent loafers. In lieu of heeled booties or pumps, these babies complemented the coat perfectly. Accessorized with some gas station-style glasses (Is that what we’re calling this trend?) and a Santos by Mónica mini-tote, I was all set for a night out with zero complaints of my feet hurting.

For Holiday Parties

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Just as you won’t catch me in heels on a Saturday night out, you will not see me limping out of a holiday party in toe-pinching stilettos. Throwing on La Canadienne’s Beaupre Loafers with a party dress is a no-brainer. They’re easily my most formal loafers, thanks to the supple Italian leather, elevated heel, and delicate gold chain detail. Here, I wore them with the iconic Louisa Nap Dress by Hill House Home in a holiday tartan, paired with a shiny red handbag. (Pro tip: Belt your nap dresses at the waist for a totally different look.)