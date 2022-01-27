Winter came swiftly and with a vengeance this year, forcing those lace-up sandals, open toe heels, and flatform kicks promptly into storage. If you’re feeling lost as to what should replace them for colder temps, not to worry. Some of this season’s runway shoe trends are just what your wardrobe ordered.

On the Fall/Winter runways for the year, designers debuted looks that were both chic as well as functional and most importantly, seasonally-friendly. When it came to shoes, it was the bolder the better. Not to mention that Millennials can breathe a sigh of relief that, though lug sole loafers and UGG style boots are re-gaining popularity, they’re all presented in a more modern, totally wearable way.

When it comes to your winter looks, don’t leave shoes out of the equation. In fact, depending on where you live or where you’re headed, it might just be the most important ingredient out of all. This winter, look to designers like Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Ganni, and more to inspire the weather-proof, cozy warm, larger-than-life kicks that will have you turning heads all season long.

Ahead, find the six shoe trends for winter 2022 and get shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. All-Weather Boots

Christian Dior A/W 2021 Courtesy of Christian Dior

Iconic brands like Dior have proved that all-weather boots can be chic. And to have that stamp of approval on something that’s fashionable as well as functional? Well, that is just a plus. Whether you go mid-calf or knee-high, make sure that you have a pair of boots that you can slip into this winter that will take you through the most brutal of snow days and more.

2. Fuzzy Kicks

Miu Miu A/W 2021 Courtesy of Miu Miu

And, when it comes to boots that will keep you warm and protected, designers like Chanel and Miu Miu have shown off their furry finds, with everything from ankle-height boots to thigh-high statement pieces made out of teddy bear shearling, fur, and more.

3. Edgy Leather

Etro A/W 2021 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re a leather lover who likes to keep things sleek and form-fitting, this is the trend for you. Though thigh highs have been making their mark on your wardrobe for the past few seasons, designers like Etro took it to the next level for winter with the addition of tight or stretchy over-the-knee boots made totally of leather (or faux!)

4. ‘90s Prep

Ganni A/W 2021 Courtesy of Ganni

Designers like Ganni came out in droves this season to show off their weather-proof lug sole loafers that take the preppy look but add a little bit of ‘90s grunge. Style them with a mini skirt (another Winter 2022 trend!) or skinny jeans alike and you’re good to go.

5. Boudoir-Inspired

Fendi A/W 2021 Courtesy of Fendi

You’ve loved slip dresses, ‘20s flapper styles, robe coats, and more as boudoir has slowly infiltrated your everyday outdoor wardrobe for morning, noon, and night, but this season brought with it the addition of furry slipper-inspired kicks from designers like Fendi, Simone Rocha, and more. It might just be time to pull out your most luxe bedroom slippers for a spin around the block…

6. Oxford Loafers

Prada A/W 2021 Courtesy of Prada

Designers like Prada are slaying the schoolgirl game this season, with everything from pleated miniskirts and oxford shirts to loafers and oxfords alike. Lace up your leather shoes this season with a throwback to your day school days by incorporating the borrowed-from-the-boys uniform staple into your everyday wardrobe this winter and beyond.