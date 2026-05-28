Committing to a big-ticket accessory is serious business, but 2026’s oversize bag trend is taking all the stress out of it. Ever since the top fashion houses collectively hard-launched some of the best ludicrously capacious (complimentary) carryalls during their Spring/Summer 2026 shows, finding “the one” has shifted from a high-pressure choice to a form of retail therapy. And the design quickly nabbing a coveted spot on insiders’ wish lists is the Loewe Amazona 180.

Like many of Loewe’s other gravity-defying hits, the reimagined bag features a single top handle and is designed to be carried wide open, using a hidden magnetic closure to keep your things safe. It’s the definition of nonchalant chic, giving the Spanish brand’s iconic 1975 silhouette a major glow-up to celebrate Loewe’s historic 180th anniversary — the exact milestone that inspired the name.

“I absolutely love that the bag still exists in 2026.”

While the OG offered career women in the ’70s a much-needed break from stiff, boxy office bags, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s new vision builds beautifully on that go-to office staple energy. “I absolutely love that the bag still exists in 2026,” says Bustle Fashion Market Director Jennifer Yee, dubbing it “the perfect work bag.”

Outside the office, the piece has also quickly transitioned into a street-style favorite. In recent months, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kate Moss, and more It girls have been spotted wearing mini and small iterations of the bag — but the large is the standout for Yee at the moment: “It can carry a lot.”

If you’re hoping to start building your collection of luxe bags, neutrals are your best friend. The Amazona 180 comes in dark chestnut, mocha, and classic noir, which is a must-have for Yee. “This one has a sleek black exterior offset by the hazy earth tones in the interior,” she says. Of course, you don’t have to stop at the basics; shades like “Royal Azur” blue and “Daisy Yellow” are perfect for colormaxxing throughout the workweek — an investment strategy Yee completely supports: “I need it in every color.”