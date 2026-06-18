Name a more iconic everyday bag than the Longchamp Le Pliage. The ultralight nylon canvas tote solidified itself as the reigning carryall of the 2010s, swinging from the arms of millennials’ fave It girls like Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes.

Soon, the bag was everywhere. Anyone who wanted to channel that effortless Parisian je ne sais quoi naturally added the piece to their rotations. Everyone from fashion royalty (e.g., Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez ) to actual royals (Kate Middleton) had a run with the silhouette.

While some bags fade completely into the archives, the Le Pliage merely took a brief back seat to flashier logomania trends. Now, after a quiet period, the French staple is experiencing a cross-generational revival, landing straight back on the arms of the style set.

The Longchamp Le Pliage Origin Story

The Le Pliage has more than three decades of history under its belt — a lifetime in fashion years. Designed in 1993 by Philippe Cassegrain, son of Longchamp’s founder Jean Cassegrain, it was quickly adopted by the Euro-chic crowd. Taking its name from the French term plier (meaning “to fold”), the roomy tote easily collapses down to the size of a paperback book. Walk into any Longchamp boutique, and a wall of neatly folded Le Pliage bags in every colorway imaginable will greet you.

With its classic trapezoidal shape, solid block colors, and signature leather flap, it was the original “IYKYK” bag. Practically logoless, it served quiet luxury decades before the trend took over TikTok.

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Over the years, the bag has been the object of several limited-edition collaborations, including with fashion designer Jeremy Scott, with artist Tracey Emin, and the wildly popular partnership with Pokémon in 2020.

In recent years, the brand started dropping new iterations of the style. First came the Le Pliage Xtra in 2020, offering multiple sizes and shapes crafted in leather. Then, in early 2026, Longchamp introduced the Le Pliage One, a collection of monochromatic styles that seamlessly match the leather straps with the nylon.

The newest season sees several buzzy colorways for the Le Pliage Xtra, including highly coveted butter yellow and sky blue options. Longchamp is also keeping its legendary collabs coming. To commemorate 20 years of creative partnership, the label teamed up with Scott on May 27, 2026, to drop a limited-edition take on the “Greetings From NYC” Le Pliage bag.

The A-List Fan Club

To no one’s surprise, the tote has amassed an incredibly loyal inner circle. Kendall Jenner was spotted carrying a luxe croc-leather style, while fellow model Coco Rocha opted for a sleek, all-black version.

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The modern iterations are getting just as much love. Zoey Deutch attended the Longchamp x Jeremy Scott event carrying an east-west-style Le Pliage Xtra M. (The actor famously admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she once stole her mom’s classic black Le Pliage.)

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Nearly two weeks later, Meghan Markle was spotted using a customized canvas tote while traveling. Her personalized travel bag featured the bold initials “DS,” serving as a nod to her royal title, the Duchess of Sussex.

Secure The Bag

Thankfully, these status symbols won’t break the bank. The OG canvas designs typically retail for less than $200 (unless it’s a limited-edition collab), while the leather ones sit just below the $500 mark, proving that the affordable handbag movement is the premier modern style flex.

The collection spans a highly curated array of shades, limited-run prints, shapes, and sizes, meaning there is a version bound to fit any daily hauling needs. The brand has even expanded the look into other contemporary structures, including cross-body bags, crescent cuts, and bucket bags. Good luck choosing just one.