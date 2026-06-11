It’s a very specific kind of style heartbreak: You see a chic bag on the arm of your favorite It girl, google it, and end up promptly closing the tab, discouraged by the four-figure (or more) price tag. And while there are plenty of amazing bags worthy of the splurge, unless you have an unlimited Kardashian budget, dropping three months’ rent on an accessory is just not practical.

Thankfully, a new crop of aspirational yet actually attainable accessories has entered the chat. In recent months, fashion’s top tastemakers have been actively swapping their eye-watering luxury pieces for more wallet-friendly options. Just look at the recent red carpets. Bella Hadid made a splash at Cannes carrying a Coach bag, while nearly the entire Devil Wears Prada 2 cast got the DeMellier memo, toting different styles from the Kate Middleton-approved bag label during their press tour.

The truth is, many of today’s coolest carryalls hover right around the $500 mark and signal taste rather than wealth. (That price point is still steep, but it’s nowhere near the current designer bag average of $4,000.) And they’re just as statement-making as logo-clad designer goods, with even more of an IYKYK factor.

Bella’s Coach Bag & Charm

For weeks, fashion girlies’ FYPs were dominated by Hadid’s Cannes wardrobe. While she consistently made headlines for her custom archival gowns, it was one of her more low-key outfits that went especially viral: a vintage sheer ruffled top paired with tan pants.

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The real star of that look was her accessory: a maple brown Coach Chelsea bag, which retails for $325 to $425, depending on the size. Paired with a mini The Book of Answers book charm, the slouchy shoulder bag is way more affordable than her usual arm candy.

Meet The Rest Of The $500 Club

The trend has only gained momentum since Hadid’s Cannes appearance. Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted wearing the brand — her choice being the TikTok-viral Swing Zip ($295-$395) in black — which perfectly complemented her off-duty pop star vibe of a pink tee and leather mini.

Even Kendall Jenner — whose usual bag rotation consists of ultra-luxury labels like Bottega Veneta and The Row — traded those bank-breaking pieces for the Kate Spade Duo ($158-$398), the same crescent-shaped bag beloved by Lola Tung, Charli D’Amelio, and Love Island USA alum Amaya Espinal.

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London-based label DeMellier is gaining major traction as well, making the rounds during the DWP2 press tour on Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Simone Ashley. Camila Mendes is another frequent fan, routinely stepping out with the brand’s signature east-west belted silhouette. Even better? These structural silhouettes retail for a highly realistic $450 to $750.

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Other mid-range brands are seeing similar hype. Polène, for instance, frequently has lines that loop around the store, while a laundry list of contemporary designers have won over Hollywood’s elite. Gigi Hadid is a fan of Ralph Lauren’s Polo ID ($498-$798), Julia Fox stepped out in Marc Jacobs’ Cristina ($358 to $458), and both Emma Roberts and Suki Waterhouse constantly wear Tory Burch’s Romy ($295-$495). With so many celeb-approved options on the table, consider the $500 bag your new definition of a status symbol.