Looking Sexy Would Be So Much Easier If You Tried Any Of These Things

“Looking sexy” is a subjective thing that differs from person to person. For me, it means feeling comfortable in my skin and in my clothes — but I’m also a low-maintenance girl at heart. I don't want to spend hours getting ready or hundreds of dollars on a single outfit. In other words, I want to look my best with the least amount of effort possible, which is why Amazon is usually my go-to for all things fashion, home, and beauty.

For one, Amazon has just about everything I could need, from soothing moisturizers to versatile bodysuits I reach for several times a week. (You can even find brilliant fashion hacks that make it way easier to layer your necklaces or tuck your jeans into your boots.) For another, because of the large selection, there are also way more sizes and colors to choose from than in a brick and mortar. Finally, items are delivered straight to your door, and returns are unbelievably simple — which really helps me achieve that whole low-maintenance thing.

If you’re looking for some easy, hassle-free ways to feel your sexiest, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these hot outfits, multifunctional skin-care products, and genius beauty hacks from Amazon.

1 These Bodysuits That Are Taking Over My Wardrobe MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon At this point, I own roughly five different necklines of this brand’s long-sleeve bodysuits and reach for them multiple times a week. Why? They’re stretchy, comfortable, and available in tons of colors, but my favorite feature is that they look great tucked into everything from jeans to skirts. Thanks to the clasps at the bottom, they never come untucked. This one has a mock turtleneck that’s great for cold weather and layering. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This K-Beauty Serum That’s Been Called “The Best Out There” SeoulCeuticals Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon More than 18,000 reviewers have awarded this Korean skin care serum an overall 4.3 stars. It’s been called “the BEST vitamin C serum out there,” by one shopper, because it works to smooth, brighten, firm, even, and nourish your complexion. It also has hyaluronic acid for hydration. “My skin has never looked better and I've never had so many compliments,” one customer raved.

3 A “Beautiful” But “Affordable” Lace Bodysuit Dlsave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lingerie isn’t cheap, but according to thousands of five-star ratings, this lace bodysuit is an amazing value. It “looks much more expensive than it is” and helps buyers “feel so confident and sexy.” You can get it in your choice of 16 colors and seven sizes, all of which have an adjustable halter, a deep-plunge V-shaped neckline, and two adjustable back straps. Available sizes: Small — 4X Large

4 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With Tons Of Stylish Features ZCSIA Off Shoulder Wrap V Neck Blouse Amazon $39 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder sweater seemingly has all of this season’s fashion trends in one stylish item: a cropped silhouette, a wrapped design, a plunging neckline, and poofy lantern sleeves. It’s also easy to dress up with a skirt or down with jeans, plus you can get it in over 15 color options. “Very warm and stretchy,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “Will be ordering a few others in different colors.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This Moisturizer That Has Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E Kleem Organics Retinol Cream with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $25 See On Amazon “I can’t state enough how much I LOVE [this Kleem moisturizer]!” one reviewer raved. “It has made an incredible difference in my skin and overall appearance.” Even though it’s relatively affordable and a little goes a long way, according to buyers, it still aims to do several things at once: restore skin’s elasticity with retinol, nourish with vitamin E, and boost hydration with hyaluronic acid.

6 This Magnetic Clasp So You Can Layer Your Necklaces Without Hassle kcctoo Necklace Layering Clasp Amazon $18 See On Amazon Layering your necklaces has never been easier. This layering clasp attaches to three necklaces at once, stacking them one on top of the other to prevent tangling. It also has a magnetic clasp, so putting on your jewelry takes mere seconds — no fumbling required. You can get it in silver, gold, or rose gold, all of which can support up to 4 pounds of jewelry and are plated with 14-karat gold over stainless steel.

7 These Stylish Slides That Feel Like Clouds Happy Lily Sandal Slides Amazon $14 See On Amazon When I bought these soft, waterproof slides, I didn’t expect to love them so much — but they’ve quickly become my go-to. For one, the EVA material adapts to your foot for a cloud-like feel, but they’re way more stylish than your average house slipper. For another, they’re both waterproof and washable, so you can also wear them to the pool, to the beach, to the store, or out in the yard. (Personally, I love that I can grab the mail, take out the trash, or walk the dogs without ruining them.) Available sizes: 5-5.5 — 10.5-11.5

8 This Stretch Pencil Skirt That’s As Comfortable As It Is Sexy H&C Premium Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon One reviewer called this pencil skirt “the MOST comfortable” one they own. “It stretches wonderfully when I sit down and goes right back to slightly fitted when I stand up,” they wrote. Still, its hip-wrapping silhouette, side slit, and over-the-knee length allow for polish and sexiness at the same time. The best news? It comes in over 40 color options and a wide range of sizes. Available sizes: Small — 5X

9 An LED Vanity Mirror For A Bright, Magnified Reflection Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror Amazon $25 See On Amazon This illuminated vanity mirror helps you ensure that your foundation is the right shade and your reflection is detailed enough while grooming or applying makeup. Its touch-controlled LEDs brighten up dark environments, while its multiple panels offer up to three-times magnification. It’s also great for travel, granted it folds up and runs on your choice of USB or AAA batteries.

10 This Keratin Hair Mask That Has Buyers Skipping The Salon Premium Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon This keratin hair mask aims to repair even the most damaged hair — at home and for about $20 a jar. Its deeply nourishing formula boosts moisture and strengthens color- or chemically-treated strands for hair that “feels so soft” and looks “moisturized, healthy, and [frizz-free],” according to reviewers. “I cannot believe I have paid so much money at hair salons to get my hair, looking soft, manageable and straight, when there was this amazing technique I could have been doing at home!” one buyer wrote.

11 These Mulberry Silk Pillowcases To Pamper Your Skin & Hair Beckham Hotel Collection Silk Pillowcase Amazon $39 See On Amazon Available in your choice of four colors and three sizes, these silk pillowcases are made from genuine Mulberry silk and comes from the cult brand famous for its pillows. As a result, they’re gentle on skin and hair, so you can reduce blemishes, dryness, irritation, split ends, and frizz while you sleep. They also come in a pack of two — one for either side of the bed, or a backup for laundry day.

12 The Best, Most Luxurious Moisturizer Reviewers Have “Ever Found” Whish Beauty Body Butter (Lavender) Amazon $24 See On Amazon According to reviewers, you haven’t felt true luxury until you’ve tried this Whish Beauty body butter. The scent is “amazing,” while the texture is “rich” and “creamy” without “leaving a residue.” Most importantly, “a little does a lot and [your] skin feels so much smoother after applying.” It’s available in four scents: Lavender, Coconut, Lemongrass, and Pomegranate.

13 These Cult-Favorite Leggings With More than 80,000 Reviews SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why do these high-waisted leggings have more than 80,000 reviews on Amazon? In short, they’re stretchy while remaining structured, buttery-soft while remaining breathable, and comfortable while remaining stylish. As a result, people wear them everywhere from the gym to the bar, and multiple buyers have said that they want them in “every color.” You can also get them in both full-length and capri inseams. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

14 This Crossbody Bag That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is myfriday Crossbody Cell Phone Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to its synthetic leather exterior and gold accents, reviewers wrote that this crossbody cell phone bag “looks as expensive” as their designer bags. It also fans out when open, so you can access three different zipper compartments at once. Since the strap is adjustable, it can be worn as a crossbody, a shoulder bag, and a handbag — and you can get it in over 35 color options.

15 These Gold-Plated Hoops That Are Chic & Comfortable PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with over 40,000 reviews, these PAVOI chunky hoops have reviewers shocked: “For the quality, these pieces are hands down the best value around.” They’re coated in 14-karat gold, so they look super convincing and won’t irritate sensitive ears, but they’re actually lightweight, comfortable, and made from recycled materials. They also come in four sizes and three finishes. Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm

16 This Ice Mask & Jade Roller Combo That Are So Relaxing Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask & Jade Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon According to reviewers, puffy eyes and dark circles are significantly improved thanks to this cooling face mask — but it’s also great for headaches, sinus pressure, and stress relief. Just put it in the freezer, and its temperature-retaining beads will soak up the chill while remaining flexible. It even comes with a jade roller to boost circulation and reduce swelling even further.

17 This Off-The-Shoulder Top That Elevates Your Whole Look SheIn Off Shoulder Cross Wrap Knit Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon When paired with this off-the-shoulder top, your slacks become infinitely more chic and your jeans are suddenly dressy enough for a nice restaurant. One reviewer even wore it with a formal skirt for a wedding. Its cross-wrap design creates a sweetheart neck that elevates your whole look, while its rib-knit fabric is soft, stretchy, and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 This Natural Lip Butter Set That “Deserves All The Hype” Ancient Greek Remedy Natural Lip Balms (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I'm pleased to say that I think this lip balm deserves all the hype it has garnered,” one reviewer wrote about this Ancient Greek Remedy lip balm set. Another raved, “The best lip moisturizer and I will never go back to anything else.” Using hypoallergenic, nourishing ingredients (like olive oil, cocoa butter, and jojoba seed oil), this formula aims to heal and hydrate even the most chapped lips. You get three flavors with each set, and they’re all made with plant-based ingredients and essential oils instead of synthetic chemicals.

19 This Wrap Sweater That You Can Wear In 2 Different Ways softome Loose Wrap Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Yes, it’s comfy, soft, stretchy, and loose for that oversized-sweater feel — but this wrap sweater still elevates your outfit with its deep-V plunge neckline that can be worn in the front or the back. It’s also great for layering, granted it looks stylish over a tank or a strappy bralette. “I plan to get more in different colors,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

20 This Shoe Cleaner Kit To Keep Your Kicks Looking Brand New Gold Standard Premium Shoe Cleaning Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon After using this GOAT shoe cleaner kit, reviewers report that their sneakers, dress shoes, and boat shoes “look brand new.” The formula works on leather, suede, canvas, nylon, and mesh, while the included brush is gentle yet effective at the same time. Just wet the brush, add a few drops of cleaner, and scrub away any scuffs or dirt.

21 A Sexy Bodysuit That Works As Lingerie Or A Top Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s sexy enough that some reviewers have worn it alone as lingerie, but this strappy bodysuit pairs just as well with shorts, jeans, and skirts. The front looks like a scoop-neck tank, but the back has interwoven straps from the shoulders to the hips. Since it’s made from rayon and spandex, it’s stretchy and breathable, too. Choose between nine different colors and designs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Luxurious Jewelry Organizer For At Home Or On The Go Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Amazon See On Amazon This travel organizer keeps your jewelry scratch- and tangle-free while you’re on the go — but it’s so luxurious and well-designed, some reviewers use it as their primary jewelry box. Velvet-lined compartments, ring rolls, and earring hooks ensure that everything has a designated space, while a built-in mirror helps you get ready anywhere. It comes in your choice of black or white.

23 A Set Of Non-Slip Hangers That Optimize Your Closet Space Zober Premium Velvet Shirt Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’ve done significantly less ironing since I got myself a set of velvet hangers. They’re non-slip, so even your silkiest clothing won’t end up on the floor, and they’re slim, so you can fit way more in your closet at once. This set also has a 360-degree swivel hook, shoulder notches for strappy clothes, and six color options to suit any style.

24 A 3-Piece Sweatsuit That Reviewers “Never Want To Take Off” Fixmatti Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $52 See On Amazon “I love being comfortable but didn’t love always looking sloppy,” one reviewer wrote — which is why this three-piece sweatsuit changed the game. “This outfit is SO cute on and the most comfortable outfit I’ve ever bought! Never want to take it off!” Sold in 30 different color options, each set comes with a cropped tank, high-waisted flare pants, and a long cardigan. Most importantly, it’s all made from a stretchy, fuzzy material. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 A Must-Try Cleanser If Your Face Is Sensitive Or Dry First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser Amazon $21 See On Amazon “This might be the best facial cleanser I've ever used,” wrote one reviewer who called the First Aid Beauty face cleanser “gentle, but effective.” Others with especially dry or sensitive skin reported that their skin felt hydrated and soothed after use. Even though it removes makeup and impurities with its antioxidant-infused formula, it’s still vegan, dermatologist-tested, pH-balanced, and free from sulfates and other common irritants.

26 These Affordable Sneakers That Check Every Box Akk Walking Tennis Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon “I was pleasantly surprised to find out how nice these shoes look, fit and feel,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “I wear them nearly everyday [...] but they're so amazing I can't help it.” Available in over 30 colors, these slip-on sneakers have lightweight, breathable mesh uppers, memory foam insoles, no-tie elastic laces, and non-slip cushioned outsoles. Needless to say, they’re a fan-favorite for the gym, traveling, work, and walking. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

27 These Silicone Pasties For Invisible Support Hiramex Silicone Lifting Breast Pasties Petals Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for invisible support that works with just about any outfit, these lifting breast pasties have been called “amazing” and “a wardrobe must.” The silicone petals offer coverage in your choice of three skin tones, while the tape adheres to your upper breast for additional support. Finally, the materials are medical-grade and skin-friendly — and the design remains invisible with open backs, strapless tops, and plunge necklines.

28 This Vegan Lip Scrub For Flawless Lipstick Handmade Heroes Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon The next time you apply your sexiest lipstick, give this handmade, vegan coconut lip scrub a shot first. The sugar exfoliates away any rough patches, while the plant oils deeply nourish and hydrate the skin underneath. The result, according to reviewers? Lipstick that’s “smooth, “stunning,” and “flawless.”

29 This Shawl That’s Equal Parts Cozy & Stylish Wander Agio Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Wander Agio shawl has a scarf-like design so you can wear it multiple ways. The yarn material is “soft” and “warm,” according to reviewers — but the 23 color options (all with tassel fringes) are extremely stylish, too. That way, you can look your best while feeling like you’re wrapped in your favorite blanket all day. “Was going to gift this but kept it for myself! Such a soft, beautiful scarf!” one reviewer wrote.

30 This Initial Necklace That Might Become Your New Favorite Piece Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon It costs less than $15, but this initial heart necklace has quickly become reviewers’ “favorite necklace ever,” so much so that they “wear it every day.” You can get it in any letter of the alphabet, and all of them are plated in 14-karat gold. The dainty chain is roughly 14 inches long but has a built-in extender for up to 2 inches of additional length.

31 This Sexy Satin Dress In Your Choice Of 39 Colors ZAFUL Casual Satin Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Weddings, cocktail parties, birthdays, date nights — reviewers have found countless places to wear this satin dress, which comes in almost 40 colors. The material has a sexy sheen that looks way more expensive than it is, and buyers also love the adjustable spaghetti straps and cowl neck, both of which are easy to accessorize. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 Some Cult-Favorite Belts That Make Accessorizing Easy SANTSTHS Double O-Ring Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These double-O ring belts are an Amazon cult favorite. They come in your choice of 14 different combination packs, but the faux-leather colors are all easy to match and have a trendy buckle that gives them a “designer feel,” according to reviewers. Secure your jeans, cinch a dress, or add shape to a flowy blouse; the possibilities are endless. “Easy to put on and they look great! I’ve received a lot of compliments and will likely buy a second set,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 24”-28” — 51”-54”

33 An 8-Piece Ring Set For Less Than $10 ItsStarred Silver Star Moon Knuckle Ring Set (8-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Complete your ring collection in one fell swoop and for under $10. This knuckle ring set comes with eight different pieces in various sizes and styles, so you can accessorize almost every finger. While each one has a different design, they’re all made from high-quality alloy without lead or nickel. “For the price?! They’re perfect,” one reviewer wrote.

34 This Halter Neck Bodysuit In 18 Colors ReoRia Sleeveless Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This halter-neck bodysuit is an elevated take on your standard tank top. It’s stretchy and breathable, but won’t require you to compromise on style. Pair it with shorts and a skirt for a warm-weather outfit, or layer it underneath a blazer or cardigan. Either way, its racerback design and tight silhouette pulls the whole outfit together (and stays tucked) while remaining “comfortable all day,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 The “Best Amazon Find” If You’re Looking For Bell-Bottom Jeans VIPONES Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon “If you’re looking for bellbottom jeans, stop right here,” wrote one reviewer who said that this pair offers “excellent quality” in the “correct sizing.” Another called them the “best Amazon find” and “the perfect jeans.” They’re made with a significant amount of stretch for comfortable wear, but the high waist and butt-lifting technology still offer some structure. You can get them in 18 other washes, too — with or without distressed detailing. Available sizes: 0 — 20

36 These Drops That Dry A Manicure In Seconds OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon This OPI Drip Dry lacquer has an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 9,000 reviewers. According to the brand, if you apply a few drops to a fresh manicure, the polish will be dry to the touch in 60 seconds and completely dry in five minutes. If it sounds too good to be true, you’re not alone — but buyers are happy to be proven wrong: “This stuff is the real deal! I was skeptical in buying but my nails dried within seconds!”

37 These Brilliant Straps That Keep Your Pants Smoothly Tucked Into Boots Hollywood Fashion Secrets Boot Straps Amazon $9 See On Amazon Use these Hollywood Fashion Secrets boot straps to secure your jeans in place, so they stay tucked, your boot slips right on, and the fabric remains smooth. They’re made from elastic and Velcro for a custom-like fit, and they work with most types of boots and pants. One reviewer wrote, “Best product on the market for keeping your pants in your boots! Easy velcro closure. I have bought these for all of my friends. Simply love it.”

38 This Elevated T-Shirt That Reviewers Are “Obsessed” With Geifa Short Sleeve V Neck Amazon $21 See On Amazon What makes this short-sleeve shirt so great? For one, it’s a step up from your basic tee, since its flutter sleeves and V-neck give it an elevated flair. For another, it’s made from a rayon-spandex blend that’s cooling, soft, comfortable, and breathable — so even though you’ll look put-together, you’ll feel like you’re still in your pajamas. “Obsessed. The perfect T-shirt,” one reviewer wrote. “I ordered the white, but I’m about to order a few more.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down Alelly Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Looking for an all-in-one outfit that’s comfortable, practical, and easy to dress up or down? You’ve found it: This off-shoulder jumpsuit is stretchy and soft enough “for those work-from-home Zoom meetings,” but (paired with heels and jewelry) is formal enough for weddings, showers, dinners, and parties. Its noteworthy features include an elastic waistband, jogger-style cuffs, and functional pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large