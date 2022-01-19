Lori Harvey Just Revealed A Super Chic '90s-Style Bob

If you’re looking for a way to start a new year off with a bang, you can try something as simple as changing up your usual style and getting a brand new haircut. Just take a cue from model and future skin care mogul Lori Harvey’s fresh bob haircut. She recently chopped off her long hair and debuted a brand new, ’90s-style bob to ring in 2022.

The look came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher, who posted a video of the model’s new hair. Harvey is seen working it for the camera with a blown-out, voluminous bob cut that just sits right above her shoulders. Her new cut also has layers for definition and slight bends at the ends.

This is quite a change for Harvey, who is usually seen with long hair when she’s walking the red carpet or when she’s usually posting on her social media. But she’s proving that the bob will always be a classic style that reemerges year after year.

Intrigued and need more bob inspo for yourself? You can channel your inner ’90s supermodel and go for the layered bob like Harvey, get a textured bob with bangs like Billie Eilish, or opt for a blunt cut like Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have in the past. The bob is one of the most versatile cuts out there and you’re bound to find the right fit for you — no matter how you style it.

And while everyone waits for Harvey’s skin care line to drop (not many details have been released on that front just yet. Though she has previously revealed that it will be ingredient-driven and based on her own discoveries about her experience with sensitive skin), fans can appreciate this brand new cut in the meantime.