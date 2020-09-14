34 Loungewear Pieces That Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $35

Casual clothes are all the rage and comfort is king — but you may not feel comfortable wearing all of your loungewear pieces outside of the house. I’ve compiled a list of the coziest, cutest, and overall best loungewear pieces that look great on everyone and are under $35. This collection of bottoms, tops, and sweet jumpsuits and rompers are designed to look amazing on anyone, while keeping you cozy and not breaking the bank. Best of all: they're versatile.

If you’re working from home and need a Zoom-ready look that’s still comfortable, look no further than a patterned nightgown that could easily pass as a business casual dress. Or if you’re busy chasing the kids around all day and still want to look put together, a modal blend romper with a criss-cross neckline is the perfect comfy, stylish look that's breathable but also has an edge.

This list includes pants of all styles: joggers, wide-leg, and skinny; as well as tops and dresses in materials that range from moisture-wicking and breathable polyester to warmer fleece or velour. I didn’t forget about tops — I’ve included the most flattering hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, and cardigans that combine style and comfort, come at a great price, and can be rocked by anyone.

Lounging has never looked so good. Each of the budget-friendly pieces on this list are flattering, stylish, and, of course, comfortable!

1 The Most Adorable PJs That Have Bell Sleeves SweatyRocks Cotton Pajama Set Amazon $26 See on Amazon Who says sleepwear shouldn't be cute? This adorable set of cotton-blend pajamas looks sweet, with a top that features a scoop neck and delicate bell sleeves. The lace detail on the three-quarter length sleeve is an extra stylish detail. The drawstring pants are wide legged and comfortable. They also have two pockets and a drawstring waist. If stripes aren't your thing, this set is available in tie-dye, plaid, and a tropical print. Reviewers say they're stretchy yet fitted. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

2 These Breathable Cropped Joggers Daily Ritual Cropped Joggers Amazon $21 See on Amazon These cropped joggers are loose-fitting and ideal for kicking back at home. The elastic waistband features a silk bow and offers a functional drawstring to adjust the waistband. The deep pockets are actually useful (not just for show) and add a cute detail to the front of the pants. These pants come in six colors and you can purchase a matching quarter-zip sweatshirt separately. Reviewers say these are much more breathable than traditional joggers. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

3 These Crop Tops That Keep You Cool During A Workout icyzone Crop Tops (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Stay cool at the gym with this pack of two crop tops. Each exercise shirt features an open back and the option to tie it in the back. The lightweight polyester blend fabric is soft and cool, with sweat-wicking properties that keep you dry all workout long but can also be paired with high-waisted jeans or cozy joggers for days out. The open back not only looks cute, but it helps to keep air circulating while you power through a workout or warm day walk. Choose from packs that feature neutral colors like tan, black, navy, white or gray. Available Sizes: S — XL

4 A Soft Romper With A Deep V Neckline Daily Ritual Modal Blend Romper Amazon $35 See on Amazon This overlapping romper goes from nap time to play time in no time. The simple, short-sleeve romper is stretchy and soft and feels like suede, according to reviewers. The criss-cross neckline creates a deep-V and the drawstring elastic waistband allows you to adjust to your perfect size. The shorts are a modest length, laying around mid-thigh — plus they have pockets! It’s available in brick, gray, navy, olive, black, and blue. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

5 A Cotton-Blend Jumpsuit That's Oh-So-Soft Eurivicy Sweatsuit Amazon $35 See on Amazon This long-sleeve jumpsuit set will keep you cozy year round. The drawstring joggers are comfortable and flattering, and pair beautifully with the crewneck pullover top. This cotton blend is stretchy and soft. It’s available in 18 colors including tie dye, striped, or a vintage-washed look. Available sizes: XS — XXL

6 An Oversized Hoodie That Feels Like Cashmere Iris & Lilly Hooded Shirt Amazon $28 See on Amazon This oversized hoodie in gray is soft beyond words. It’s made of viscose and is long enough to wear as a dress or layered over your favorite leggings. The small side slits and drawstring hoodie add simple details really make this shirt stand out. Reviewers say this look is oh-so comfy, but looks and feels polished. Reviewers rave about how soft it feels, comparing the material to cashmere (but without cashmere prices). Available Sizes: 0 — 18

7 These Printed Joggers ROSKIK Drawstring Pants Amazon $26 See on Amazon These drawstring pants have an elastic waistband and tapered ankles that end in cuffs, with a relaxed fit that feels so cozy. The soft and lightweight French terry material is casual and comes in a handful of patterns including leopard and camouflage. They have two front pockets and an adjustable waist. Reviewers rave about the jogger-style pants, saying they are thick enough to be opaque, but soft and stretchy. Available Sizes: S — XL

8 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With A Tank-Style Top PRETTYGARDEN Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See on Amazon This stretchy, wide-leg jumpsuit is made from a cotton-polyester blend and features long pants that are loose-fitting in the leg with a comfortable, adjustable drawstring waist. The scoop neck and tank top straps are perfect for warm weather or for laying under a cardigan as the temperatures cools down. It’s available in several colors and styles, including an off-the-shoulder neckline. Available Sizes: S — XXL

9 A Solid-Colored Tracksuit That Makes A Statement acelyn Tracksuit Amazon $34 See on Amazon This solid-colored tracksuit combines sexy and comfort. The two-piece set comes with fitted, high-waisted leggings and an oversized, crew neck sweatshirt. Choose from a more subtle color palette like olive, black, or gray, or opt for a brighter option in hot pink, yellow, or lime green. This set has no zippers or buttons for ultimate comfort. The polyester material is soft, but not thick — allowing you to stay cool all day long. Available Sizes: S — XXL

10 A Fitted Knit Jumpsuit That Feels Like PJs Daily Ritual Knit Jumpsuit Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you're looking for one piece to just throw on and go, this jumpsuit is calling your name. The knit material is undeniably soft and the v-neck looks great on everyone. It has wide shoulder straps, a cropped pant leg that rolls up at the bottom, and an adjustable tie waist that takes this pajama-like look to the next level. It's available in olive, blue, gray, light gray, or striped. Reviewers say it runs a little big, so size down. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

11 The Dreamiest Sage Shorts Set YILLEU Pajama Set Amazon $30 See on Amazon Being comfortable doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. This short pajama set is made of cotton and spandex so it feels soft against your skin and stretchy for optimal comfort. The long-sleeve crew sweatshirt can be worn alone or paired with the drawstring shorts. Wear it casually as you work at home or throw this set on after a long day to relax. This same style is also available in blue, white, and tan, as well as short-sleeve versions. Available Sizes: S — XXL

12 The Staple Joggers That You Need In Your Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Terry Jogger Amazon $20 See on Amazon You truly cannot have enough pairs of joggers. These versatile pants are as comfy as it gets, but stylish too. The relaxed fit and drawstring closure make them ideal for working out, lounging at home, or grabbing a casual bite. Pair them with fun sneakers for a sporty look you’ll love. This pair features patch pockets and an elasticized waistband for all day comfort. Choose from eight colors that include black, wine, and pink. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

13 A Relaxed Tie-Dye Set Saslax Loungewear Set Amazon $30 See on Amazon Comfy and tie-dye? What else do you need? This lightweight polyester loungewear set is loose-fitting and super soft. The long-sleeve crew neck top pairs perfectly with the matching drawstring shorts. The pockets add an extra level of comfort. This set is available in eight colors and styles. This stylish set is perfect for lounging at home or running errands around town. Available Sizes: S — XL

14 This Track Suit Set That Looks Good At The Gym Or Club Adogirl Tracksuit Set Amazon $27 See on Amazon Biker shorts have made a comeback and this set is the perfect pick for hopping on the bandwagon. The slim fit silhouette is made of a soft, breathable material that provides comfort and style. The matching tee is long and roomy. Choose from a handful of tie-dye or solid shades, each perfect for hitting the gym or the club. Available Sizes: S — XXL

15 A Chic Tunic That Features A Funnel Neck Daily Ritual Funnel Neck Tunic Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you’re looking for effortless style, look no further than this funnel-neck tunic. The soft material feels like PJs while the chic funnel neck adds a timeless elegance to any outfit. Wear it with leggings or jeans for a casual and comfy look. It’s available in seven colors including pink and olive. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

16 The Comfiest Knit Leggings With A Cult Following Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging Amazon $21 See on Amazon These skinny knit leggings are the work pants you’ll never want to take off. The cotton blend leggings pull on and feature non-functional front pockets and functional back pockets. Their shape mimics that of more formal dress pants, while they feel like your favorite at-home leggings. They boast more than 4,000 reviews and come in 11 hues and designs, including cheetah print, camo, or plaid. Available Sizes: XS — XXL in short, regular, and long lengths

17 A Sweatshirt Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Goodthreads Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $35 See on Amazon This t-shirt dress is the only thing you need for a stylish, casual outfit. The loose-fitting dress is made from a cotton blend and is stretchy and soft. It has a round collar and sleeves you can roll up. This dress is available in several other colors, as well as stripes. Dress it up with heels or throw on some sneakers for a casual-cool look that can be taken from summer to winter. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

18 A Soft Open-Front Cardigan For Any Season Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $19 See on Amazon This open-front cardigan is lightweight and stylish. It comes in black, pink, gray, and gray stripe. It’s made with terry cotton so it feels soft and can be easily machine washed, plus it’s tunic-length for extra coverage. The two front pockets add visual interest. It’s the perfect cardigan for layering any time of the year. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

19 These Straight-Leg Yoga Pants With An Adjustable Waistband ADANKINI Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See on Amazon Most yoga pants are fitted, tight on the legs and ankles; but this pair is designed to fit loosely, with a straight leg. They offer extra space to keep you cool while you run errands or tackle a workout. They're stretchy and lightweight and have an adjustable waistline. These pants have two side pockets and are made of a sweat-wicking modal fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable. These four-way stretch pants comes in five colors. Available Sizes: M — XXL

20 A Moisture-Wicking Jersey Lounge Set Felina Lounge Set Amazon $47 See on Amazon If you're looking for a lounge set that's perfect for cozying up for movie night: this is the long-sleeve set for you. The brushed jersey is soft and smooth and even has moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool while you sleep. The crew neck, long-sleeve top is oversized for a relaxed fit, while the jogger-style sweatpants taper around your ankle. The material itself is lightweight enough to wear in the summer, but the soft and plush material will have you wearing it year round. It's available in four colors. Available Sizes: XS — XL

21 A Tunic Nightgown That's Elegant Arabella Caftan Amazon $27 See on Amazon Sleep and lounge around in this elegant tunic nightgown. The stretchy material is relaxed and beautiful. The dress has a notched neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. Some reviewers say they even use it as a beach coverup or for lounging around the house. The style is polished and elegant, while the material feels like your favorite pajamas. Choose from four other patterns including paisley or navy vines. It's designed to lay smoothly against your body without being too tight. Available Sizes: Small

22 A Henley Tee For Vintage Vibes Dellytop Knit Henley Amazon $22 See on Amazon This waffle knit tee comes in 21 colors and patterns for a casual and comfortable look. The henley-style shirt has several buttons at the neckline and a dropped shoulder hem for an oversized look. The thin waffle material is soft and breathable. Pull this cozy top over your head and pair it with leggings for a comfy at-home look, or add some skinny jeans and boots for a night out on the town. The price is hard to beat — you'll want one in every color. Available Sizes: S — XL

23 The Softest Cowl Neck Dress Daily Ritual Cowl Neck Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon This cowl-neck dress can be worn out and about or while getting comfy at home. The cotton blend is soft and stretchy and features a small side-slit. Wear it over jeans, leggings, or by itself. It's available in gray or olive, both neutral staples that enhance your wardrobe. The cowl neck is loose and holds its shape wash after wash. The sleeves feature a narrow hem that sits around your wrists. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

24 This Cotton T-Shirt Pack That Comes In A Ton Of Colors Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon You can never have too many T-shirts and this Amazon essential V-neck two-pack is a steal. Choose from a handful of colors including pink, blue stripes, emerald green, or classic black. The 100% cotton shirts are a must-have for casual comfort any day of the week. The classic fit and V-neck look great tucked into jeans or paired with your favorite leggings. Odds are your T-shirt collection could use a refresh — and this set is perfect. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

25 The Soft Hoodie With Major Length Daily Ritual Pull Over Hoodie Amazon $28 See on Amazon This long-sleeve hoodie is perfect for fall (or any chilly indoor atmosphere). The crossover neckline and curved hem add sweet details to this traditional hoodie look. The material is thin, yet soft — made of super soft terry that just feels good against your skin. Choose from nine colors to match any outfit. Reviewers say they love how versatile this piece is, easily transitioning from the gym to date night. Available Sizes: S — XL

26 A Duster Cardigan For Stylish Layering luvamia Striped Cardigan Amazon $26 See on Amazon This color-block cardigan is the perfect piece to transition your wardrobe between seasons. The oversized shape and duster length are stylish and cozy. It's soft and lightweight but will keep you warm. If color-blocking isn't your thing, this cardigan is also available in solid colors. The two front pockets keep your hands warm while the open style of the cardigan shows off the rest of your outfit. This trendy look is ideal for a night out on the town or a busy day working from home. Available Sizes: S — XL

27 A Silky Smooth Sleepwear Set In Fun Prints Floern Notch Collar Pajama Set Amazon $26 See on Amazon This cute sleepwear set comes in 27 different patterns from palm leaves to flamingos. The button-up short-sleeve shirt and elastic waist shorts are silky smooth. The notched collar adds a cute detail. The smooth polyester and spandex material keeps you cool all night long and when you wake up, you won’t want to take them off. The satin finish is luxurious, however, reviewers suggest you size up when ordering. Available Sizes: XS — 4XL Plus

28 A Classic Sweater Made Of 100% Cotton Goodthreads V-Neck Sweater Amazon $35 See on Amazon This classic deep V-neck sweater is a fall and winter staple. The oversized sweater is tunic-length — perfect for leggings or jeans. The side-slits create a relaxed look. It’s made of 100% cotton and is soft and cozy. It comes in 10 colors in shades and stripes — all perfect for a cozy yet polished look. Reviewers suggest sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

29 The Lounge Sports Set Perfect For Any Season PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Printed Pajamas Set Amazon $29 See on Amazon This lounge set in cotton and polyester blend is perfect for year round since it comes with a long-sleeve top and shorts. The crewneck top is classic while the adjustable drawstring shorts are the perfect length. They have pockets and come in more than 30 patterns and colors including tie-dye, stripes, and animal print. Available Sizes: S — XXL

30 These Plush Slippers Made Of Fleece HALLUCI Plush Slippers Amazon $24 See on Amazon What loungewear would be complete without cozy slippers? These plush slippers are made of cozy fleece, both on the outside and inside of the slipper. The thick sole keeps your foot cushioned indoors or out — plus they have a waterproof, skid-resistant bottom similar to a tennis shoe. The memory foam insole and soft material feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Choose from six colors and you will not be disappointed. Available Sizes: S — XL

31 An Oversized Pullover You'll Wear With Everything Allimy Sweatshirt Pullover Amazon $21 See on Amazon This loose sweatshirt is comfy and cute. It comes in blue, orange, wine, yellow, or green and features a round neckline and ribbed edges. It’s soft and stretchy and designed to be oversized for comfort that won’t quit. The crew neckline is loose enough to wear off the shoulder and it easily transitions from daytime to nighttime. Available Sizes: S — XXL

32 The Perfect Fleece Joggers That Keep You Warm esstive Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See on Amazon With more than 1,800 reviews, these fleece joggers feel like butter against your skin. The cotton-blend is stretchy yet structured, featuring a drawstring waistband, slim legs, and ankle cuffs. The fabric itself is mid-weight and can transition from summer to winter. These pants come in more than 25 colors, each featuring front pockets and a classic silhouette. Wear them to run errands or to lounge at home. Available Sizes: XS-XL