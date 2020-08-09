30 Polished Comfortable Outfits That Are Secretly Loungewear & Under $35

When you hear the word "loungewear," you might think of the comfiest sweats and T-shirt you own. And the chances are high that they’ve probably seen better days. If you find yourself spending more time at home lately, it might be time for a wardrobe refresh. So here’s a collection of polished and comfortable outfits that are secretly loungewear. With these new wardrobe additions, you can putter around the house, jump onto a work call, and even run a quick errand — all without having to change and staying super comfortable.

From maxi dresses that are soft enough to nap in to jumpsuits that go from work to play, these pieces are still always ready for a video chat. And if athleisure is more your style, check out the some patch-pocket joggers for an upgrade on standard sweats or the crop top in dozens of colors and patterns. Whatever your personal style is, these outfits effortlessly straddle the line between comfortable and fashionable, and you’ll want to wear them on repeat all summer long — and beyond.

Keep scrolling for loungewear that's way more polished than the average sweats. Best of all, not a single piece is more than $45, so you might want to pick up more than one.

1 This Cute Cover-Up That Comes In Dozens Of Prints SweatyRocks Vintage Floral Beach Cover Up Amazon $15 See on Amazon Use this cover-up robe at the beach or throw it on over cut-offs and a tee to kick your outfit up a notch. With patterns ranging from tie-dye to tropical flowers, there's bound to be a look for you to fall in love with. “Drapes beautifully and looks really fun yet sophisticated. I intended for a pool cover up, but it’s cute enough that could be worn with jeans and a tank out as well! It’s very soft material,” one user commented.

2 A Crop Top Update On The Classic Tee MakeMeChic Solid Short Sleeve Twist Front T-Shirt Amazon $17 See on Amazon For a tee with a little twist, this adorable cropped tee is super versatile, and pairs effortlessly with your favorite yoga pants, jeans, skirts, shorts, and more. There are a ton of solid colors and patterns to choose from including color-blocking, tie-dye, and stripes.

3 These Terry Joggers That'll Upgrade Your Sweatpants Game Daily ritual terry cotton and modal patch pocket jogger Amazon $29 See on Amazon With tapered legs and cuffs at the ankles, these patch-pocket joggers are the perfect sweatpants upgrade (and oh-so-comfortable). These terry pants are made from cotton and modal with a touch of spandex and have a drawstring waist for a customized fit. Plus, they’re machine washable and come in quite a few color options, too.

4 This Artsy Swimsuit Cover Up You Can Definitely Wear As A Dress Hoperay Kaftan Cover Ups for Women Amazon $25 See On Amazon Although it's technically a swimsuit coverup, it's absolutely passable as a dress. Pair it with chunky jewelry and chic flats to play up the artsy vibes, or elevate the look with strappy high heels.

5 This Jumpsuit You Can Wear All Year Long Dressmine Jumpsuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Leave it sleeveless on a warm summer day, or pair this jumpsuit with a denim jacket and wear it in the fall — it's that versatile. Made from a blend of stretchy rayon and spandex that won't leave you feel constricted, you also have the choice of eight colors: navy, green, pink, orange, and more. Available sizes: small - x-large

6 The Perfect Nap Dress In More Than 20 Colors Verdusa Women's Casual Sleeveless Deep V Maxi Long Dress Amazon $28 See on Amazon This deep-V maxi dress is the epitome of a nap dress and can easily fit into just about any wardrobe. This dress will work for three out of four seasons, making it an awesome investment piece. Jazz it up a bit, just pair this comfy dress with some great bangles or a cropped denim jacket when the weather gets chilly out. Choose from more than 20 colors.

7 This T-Shirt Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Colors MOLERANI Women's T-Shirt Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simple, elegant, and breathable — what more could you want in this T-shirt dress? You can easily dress it up or down with a denim jacket and pair of wedges, and it's available in more than two dozen colors: purple, grey, blue, and more. Available sizes: x-small — x-large

8 These Knit Leggings For When You Aren't Feeling Pants Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $14 See on Amazon When you're just not in the mood for pants, put on these ponte knit leggings that are stretchy and comfy but still polished. They're made with a double-knit fabric that is thick enough to pull double-duty as loungewear or streetwear, and the Ponte knit retains its shape wear after wear. Even better? These leggings are machine washable and available in several colors. And the reviewers? Hundreds of customers love them.

9 A $20 Sports Bra That Is "Lululemon Quality" Lemedy Padded Tank Top Amazon $20 See on Amazon This yoga tank top is lightly padded, breathable, and moisture-wicking, and it works equally well as a casual top, a layer under your shirt, or, well, yoga. "I ordered two colors and will be ordering more. These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag," one fan raved. Choose from 13 colors.

10 A Jumpsuit That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Halter Jumpsuit Amazon $19 See on Amazon This halter jumpsuit is made from 100% lyocell, which is known for being breathable and having a gorgeous drape. The strappy top and cropped legs make it an easy choice for summer style. What’s more, this jumpsuit is super easy to care for, just toss it in the machine when you need to. Choose from several gorgeous neutral colors.

11 These Cotton-Modal Terry Lounge Pants With Pockets Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Easy Lounge Pant Amazon $28 See on Amazon These terry lounge pants with plenty of pockets are perfect for a casual workday or dashing out to run an errand or two. You’ll look pulled together in any event, and no one will bat an eye. Made from cotton and modal, these pants will retain their shape. Plus, they’re machine washable and available in five shades.

12 This Beach Coverup With A Gorgeously Chic Print Ailunsnika Women Loose Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of wearing shorts and a tee to the beach, upgrade your outfit with this gorgeous coverup. The print is undeniably chic, and the loose fit means it won't get stuck to wet suits. Some reviewers even wore it as a dress — "The colors were very pretty and it wasn’t too long on me, hit right at the foot," one raved. One size made to fit all.

13 A Stretchy Jumpsuit With 6,000+ Reviews PRETTYGARDEN Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See on Amazon What’s better than an outfit you can lounge around the house all day in and then step out the door and still look pulled together? Not much, right? Chic off-the-shoulder styling and a stretchy waist keep things comfy from day into evening with this adorable jumpsuit, and with 16 colors to choose from, there's surely a shade that suits your mood. And with over 6,000 reviews and ratings, this one moves into cult classic territory. One reviewer wrote: “So happy I ordered this! I love rompers; they’re so easy to just throw on and look put together, haha. [...] Quality of both material and workmanship is great.”

14 These Soft But Sleek Pants You Won't Believe Are Terry Cloth Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Culotte Pant Amazon $29 See on Amazon Nobody would know these culotte pants are made of terry (unless you told them), and they're the epitome of casual comfort. These culottes are perfect for lounging, work, and even travel, with one reviewer sharing that they have “a sleek, clean look.” Another reviewer confirmed those sentiments, noting that these culottes are “as comfortable as pajama pants but look much more polished.”

15 These Cute Patterned Pajamas With Ruffles Mae Women's Sleepwear Printed Romper Pajamas Amazon $28 See on Amazon While this romper is categorized as sleepwear, it’s cute enough for running a quick errand or two, and no one will be the wiser. Made from 100% rayon, these pj's are super comfortable and lightweight, and the ruffle trim details really put it over the top. Choose from four patterns.

16 These Comfy Shorts With Pockets In Lots Of Colors Elapsy Womens Casual Drawstring Elastic Waist Summer Shorts Amazon $10 See on Amazon As the mercury rises, lightweight, comfy shorts are a must-have. These shorts check all of the boxes and plenty more with an elasticized waistband, four real pockets, and several colors and fun patterns (including florals and tie-dye) to choose from.

17 A Cover-Up You Can Wear As A Cardigan Or Dress Wander Agio Womens Bikini Cover Ups Amazon $20 See on Amazon From the pool to around the house, this stylish cover-up was meant for lounging, and it offers a bit of sun protection as well. It also pinch-hits as a cardigan or a lightweight dress if you're cool with a little sheerness. Choose from five versions in white.

18 A Stretchy V-Neck Jumpsuit With Pockets Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See on Amazon Made with rayon and elastane for a bit of stretch, this cropped jumpsuit keeps you cool and ready for whatever the day brings, whether it’s around your home or around town. The surplice style adds some interest, and the wide cropped legs help with airflow. Wear it with a belt or without. Users can choose from black, navy, jade, and a cute dot pattern.

19 These $11 Bike Shorts With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews Leggings Depot Women's Shorts Amazon $11 See on Amazon If you’re digging the comfort of athleisure, bike shorts are a great alternative to leggings. These polyester-cotton blend shorts are soft and stretchy for all-day comfort. What’s more, with a whopping 45 color choices and a price point under $15, there’s something for everyone.

20 This Comfy Pajama Set With Lace Accents Sweatyrocks Pajama Set Amazon $19 See on Amazon Who says you can’t putter around in your jammies all day and still jump on a Zoom call at a moment’s notice? These super stylish cotton pajamas are the best of both worlds and feature wide-leg pants with pockets and a tie waist. The 3/4 sleeves have the added flair of lace trim. There are four styles to choose from and pockets, too.

21 This Cardigan You'll Wear All Year-Round Mae Women's Loungewear Drapey Cardigan Amazon $26 See on Amazon The classic, elegant style of this drapey cardigan offers plenty of coverage for chilly shoulders due to AC or a breeze, and it’s equally suitable for a lazy Sunday or around the office. Made from a comfy poly-cotton blend with a bit of elastane for stretch, this cardigan features side pockets and thumbholes, and it’s machine washable for easy care to boot.

22 A Sleeveless V-Neck Dress That Goes With Everything Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress Amazon $21 See on Amazon Made from 95% rayon, this maxi dress is sure to keep you looking and feeling cool. With a touch of spandex, it's stretchy and comfortable for home or lunch. A V-neckline, curved hem, and side slits add a few elegant touches, and this dress can be easily tossed in the washing machine when it’s time for a refresh.

23 A Classic Jersey Empire-Waist Dress In 8 Colors Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Empire Waist Midi Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon With a loose midi-length skirt that skims your body, this empire-waist dress is an excellent choice for casual Fridays, a bit of weekend shopping, or even puttering around the house. The jersey fabric drapes beautifully, it’s machine washable, and you can get it in eight colors. One reviewer noted: “It’s basic enough to dress it up or down with your accessories, so it’s good for a wide range of people with different style[s].”

24 A Lightweight Midi Dress With A Bohemian Feel R.Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Midi Dresses Amazon $28 See on Amazon Made of fabric that’s “thin but not too thin,” according to one reviewer, this bohemian midi dress is a great pick for warm weather whether you’re indoors or out. Add a belt or leave it loose, whatever strikes your fancy, and with more than 40 colors to choose from, the possibilities are endless. One reviewer wrote: “It’s seriously gorgeous, and I want 1,000 of them.”

25 A Tie-Waist Dress Thousands Of Reviewers Love R.Vivimos Long Sweater Pencil Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This adorable tie-waist dress makes a great go-to in any closet. With a high neckline and lantern sleeves, this dress works for any day and any occasion. Plus, it’s available in a ton of colors. With over 3,000 ratings on Amazon and a 4.4-overall rating, this one is a user favorite. One reviewer wrote: “Love love love this dress!! [...]. The material is great, quality. It is thick for a winter dress but could be worn in any season.”

26 This Cotton-Blend Romper With Pockets You'll Live In Anrabess women solid sleeveless jumpsuit Amazon $18 See on Amazon This sleeveless romper looks equally good dressed up or down. The cotton and spandex blend will keep you cool and comfortable as the weather heats up, and an elastic waist gives it just a bit of structure. The finishing touches include side pockets. With 22 styles to choose from (including spaghetti straps and ones with button accents), you’re bound to find a version (or two) you love.

27 This Cozy Cardigan With A Hood Mae Women's Loungewear Drape Front Hooded Cardigan Amazon $32 See on Amazon For loungewear that’s totally pulled together, try this hooded cardigan with a cascading front and contrast border for a bit of visual interest. This cardigan is lightweight and easy to care for because it is machine washable.

28 An Effortless Tank Maxi Dress You Can Wear In So Many Ways Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $18 See on Amazon Tank maxi dresses have to be one of the most versatile clothing items on the planet, and this number is no exception. Wear this soft and stretchy dress while working around the house, meet the fam for lunch, or even use it as a comfy nightgown (I won’t tell). It is machine washable and available in 11 colors and patterns.

29 A T-Shirt & Shorts Pajama Set With Cute Pom-Pom Trim Mae Women's Sleepwear Curved Trim T Shirt and Short Pajama Set Amazon $28 See on Amazon This soft and comfy slouchy pajama set is perfect for a Netflix kind of day, and if you have to take a video call, the top looks polished enough that you won’t have to worry. Pom-pom trim and tassels on the drawstring add a splash of style, and there are four color options. "So comfortable! I've since bought these in navy as well. Will make a great Christmas gift. Have washed them several times and they haven't lost their softness," one fan wrote.