Love Island's Indiyah Has Signed A Major Beauty Deal

She blessed our screens, and our timelines, with some of the villa’s most iconic beauty moments. It was Love Island finalist Indiyah Polack, after all, who caused Dami Hope to declare “this lip gloss is powerful, though” as he took in the lusciousness of her high-shine pout Now, the reality TV star has cemented her beauty influencer status by cementing a major brand ambassador deal with British high street retailer Boots.

It seems that along with the rest of the nation, bosses at Boots were taken with the islanders sleek high ponytails, fluffy lashes, flawless foundation, and signature glazed lips. And who can blame them? “From the moment Indiyah stepped onto our screen’s this summer we knew she was the one for us and the perfect beauty ambassador for Boots,” explained Pete Markey, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Interestingly, as Markey notes, Boots witnessed sales of Indiyah’s favourite products soar during the series. Think NYX lip gloss and Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray and you’re on the right track.

As the brand’s beauty ambassador, Indiyah will spend the next six months working with Boots to create content across its many marketing channels, attending events on behalf of the company, and showcasing her beauty faves on the retailer’s website.

Boots

“You guys know beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true,” Indiyah remarked. “I can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store... and don’t forget, keep it glossy.”

Making sure to give a nod to this season’s Barbiecore aesthetic , the islander sported a high 90’s ponytail, rosé cheeks, and blush glossy lips as she signed her lucrative contract in front of the cameras. As Lizzo said on Twitter not too long ago: "Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy."