Celebrity Style
Lupita Nyong'o Served Not One, But Four, Looks On The Cover Of ‘Glamour’
I can’t pick a favorite.`
Oscar-winning powerhouse Lupita Nyong'o Oscar-winning powerhouse is taking the world by storm once again. This time, she's not saving lives in Black Panther or braving the silence in A Quiet Place: Day One, but rather gracing the covers of Glamour magazine's June global issue — and in not just one outfit, but four!
In true Nyong'o fashion, each shot is a showstopper in its own right. Styled by the ever-sharp Rachel Wang and captured by the talented Adrienne Raquel, the looks are a striking collision of high fashion, streetwise swagger, Hollywood glamour, and vintage whimsy.
Lady In Latex
On the first cover, Nyong'o transforms into a real-life superhero. A fiery red latex bodysuit by Atsuko Kudo hugs her curves like a second skin, a perfect match for her perfectly coiffed Afro, which was sculpted into a regal crown. Bold cat-eye makeup and metallic stiletto nails complete the powerful persona.
Lupita In Leopard
For the second cover, Nyong'o trades in the latex for feline elegance. She sported a chic leopard print PRISCAVera dress with a daring plunge neckline exuding confidence — a vibe that was accentuated by her smoky cat-eye and glossy lips.
The Bossy Feline
The third cover transform Nyong’o into the ultimate boss lady. A leopard catsuit by Norma Kamali paired with matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels is a power combo that needs no introduction. De Beers chandelier earrings and bracelets add a touch of sparkle, proving that sometimes diamonds really are a girl's best friend.
Vintage Vibes
Finally, Nyong'o proves she can rock a retro look with the best of them. A red knit Hermès crop top and micro mini shorts by Vex exude a playful mood. The pièce de résistance? Two perfectly placed berets, a collaboration between Atsuko Kudo and Vex, for a touch of Parisian chic.
Indeed, Lupita Nyong'o on the June issue of Glamour is a fashion force to be reckoned with. One thing's for sure: this is an issue you won't want to miss.