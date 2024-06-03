Oscar-winning powerhouse Lupita Nyong'o Oscar-winning powerhouse is taking the world by storm once again. This time, she's not saving lives in Black Panther or braving the silence in A Quiet Place: Day One, but rather gracing the covers of Glamour magazine's June global issue — and in not just one outfit, but four!

In true Nyong'o fashion, each shot is a showstopper in its own right. Styled by the ever-sharp Rachel Wang and captured by the talented Adrienne Raquel, the looks are a striking collision of high fashion, streetwise swagger, Hollywood glamour, and vintage whimsy.

Lady In Latex

On the first cover, Nyong'o transforms into a real-life superhero. A fiery red latex bodysuit by Atsuko Kudo hugs her curves like a second skin, a perfect match for her perfectly coiffed Afro, which was sculpted into a regal crown. Bold cat-eye makeup and metallic stiletto nails complete the powerful persona.

Glamour/Adrienne Raquel

Lupita In Leopard

For the second cover, Nyong'o trades in the latex for feline elegance. She sported a chic leopard print PRISCAVera dress with a daring plunge neckline exuding confidence — a vibe that was accentuated by her smoky cat-eye and glossy lips.

Photo: Glamour / Adrienne Raquel

The Bossy Feline

The third cover transform Nyong’o into the ultimate boss lady. A leopard catsuit by Norma Kamali paired with matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels is a power combo that needs no introduction. De Beers chandelier earrings and bracelets add a touch of sparkle, proving that sometimes diamonds really are a girl's best friend.

Photo: Glamour / Adrienne Raquel

Vintage Vibes

Finally, Nyong'o proves she can rock a retro look with the best of them. A red knit Hermès crop top and micro mini shorts by Vex exude a playful mood. The pièce de résistance? Two perfectly placed berets, a collaboration between Atsuko Kudo and Vex, for a touch of Parisian chic.

Photo: Glamour / Adrienne Raquel

Indeed, Lupita Nyong'o on the June issue of Glamour is a fashion force to be reckoned with. One thing's for sure: this is an issue you won't want to miss.