Heidi Klum has never met a spicy trend she didn’t like. Decades before risqué trends like freeing nip or flaunting butt cleavage became ubiquitous, the supermodel had already been rocking them repeatedly. To this day, Klum still can’t resist a skin-baring style moment, whether that’s a deep, deep plunging neckline, peekaboo cutouts, or a see-through, undies-forward look. To keep her spicy looks well-rounded, her latest ’fit harkened to a different trending style of the pantsless variety.

Heidi’s No-Pants Look

On Tuesday, June 17, the Project Runway host fronted her latest magazine cover, L’Officiel Austria’s Summer 2025 issue. Against a white background, her outfit — or lack, thereof — utterly popped. Photographed by Rankin, Klum wore an oversized denim jacket with the top buttons seemingly unbuttoned. Though she was bent forward, it was clear the America’s Got Talent judge wore the jean outerwear sans pants.

The controversial no-pants style has taken Hollywood and the fashion industry by storm, especially after Kendall Jenner debuted her own pantsless look back in November 2022. Since then, nearly all A-listers have started a coup against bottoms, including Beyoncé, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, among countless others.

Peep Her Sheer Shoes

Despite wearing barely anything on the cover, Klum managed to rock a second polarizing trend. If your eyes scan all the way down to her feet, you’ll notice that even her choice of footwear was adventurous. Her crimson pointed-toe pumps were crafted in mesh and, therefore, completely sheer.

Dubbed the “naked shoe,” the see-through style has been sweeping Hollywood and flaunting celebs’ digits. Rihanna, Kylie, and Jennifer Lawrence, for example, have been enamored with mesh, PVC, and jelly shoes, respectively.

She’s Been In Her Denim Bag

It wasn’t the first time Klum debuted a denim look or a controversial one in the last few days. Over the weekend, the Project Runway host wore a spicy take on the Canadian tuxedo. Instead of a long denim jacket like in her cover above, she wore a lighter, cropped version which she left all the way open to reveal a periwinkle bikini top from Calzedonia. She paired the look with high-waist skinny jeans and matching lilac-blue heeled sandals.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Denim but make it daring.