If there’s one message to takeaway from this lockdown, it’s that the eyes matter. After 18 months of mask-wearing, we’ve all been forced to put the lippy away and focus on making our eyes pop. I, for one, will never leave the house without mascara on, and if I’m attending a party, you won’t see me without my false eyelashes. There’s something about lashes that instantly make your face light up. Your eyes look wider, less tired, and most of all, they look pretty. But, constantly having to pat down false eyelashes, and subsequently getting the adhesive glue stuck to your lashes and all over your hands, is not ideal. The solution? An LVL lash lift.

One of 2022’s biggest beauty trends turns out to be LVL lashes, a popular treatment among celebrities such as Michelle Keegan, Rochelle Humes, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Mila Kunis, who have all been showcasing seriously long lashes on the red carpet. So what is the LVL treatment?

LVL stands for Length- Volume- Lift, and the treatment is more advanced and efficient than traditional lash perms. LVL straightens the eyelashes out from the root and allows it to reach its fullest potential by looking longer and thicker. As opposed to curling, which tends to shorten and restrict lashes, this treatment aims to help them stretch out. And since the lashes are being treated from the root, the results are instant and long lasting.

LVL Lower & Upper Lashes VS Other Lash Treatments

The most important thing to consider when choosing between lash treatments is the final look that you’re after. If you are looking for a more natural look, then a lift will suit you well. If you’re after a more dramatic and striking look, you might want to look into lash extensions. Both treatments are applied differently. For example, lash extensions are made from thin fibres that resemble natural lashes. Using adhesive, these fibres are then attached to your natural lashes, giving an enhanced and lengthened appearance of each lash. These lashes are available in a plethora of different textures, such as mink, synthetic mink or synthetic silk. Eyelash extensions can either be applied at-home, or by a technician and can cost between £3.99 for DIY packs to £100 for an in-salon treatment.

However, the LVL lash lift is a treatment that combines both an eyelash perm and an eyelash tint treatment, and is usually applied using branded products by Nouveau Lashes. On average, this treatment costs around £45 and can last up to eight weeks. The best thing about this treatment is that it enhances the lashes that you already have, rather than gluing heavy extensions onto each lash. With an LVL lash lift, there are no fake lashes in sight.

How To Prep For LVL Lower & Upper Lashes

As with any in-salon treatment, you should always have a patch test at least 24 hours before your appointment. Nouveau Lashes advises that you should always take good care of your lashes pre-treatment, which includes avoiding waterproof mascara, and – if you’ve had a spray tan – ensuring that the guide colour has been washed off. On the day of the treatment, all make-up products should be washed off, as well as contact lenses and any false lashes you already have on.

Ensuring that you are fully prepped for your appointment will reduce treatment time and increase the longevity of the lash treatment results. Lashes kept in their natural and bare state for 24 hours prior to a treatment will ensure you receive better results as there is no residue interfering with the treatment products.

What Does LVL Lashes Feel Like?

Jessica Morgan

During the treatment, you will be asked to lie on your back on the treatment bed. The treatment can take up to an hour if you’re having both an upper and lower lash lift, so this is the perfect time to sit back and relax (or have a snooze like I did!).

After washing and drying my lashes, the lash artist at Karen Betts’ clinic in London’s Harley Street, used an adhesive similar to lash glue to attach a silicone mold to my eyelids. Then she combed each lash up to glue them to the pad to hold their shape. Then she started the perming treatment, which softens the hair so the lashes can hold their shape. The solution stays on your lashes from anywhere from six to 12 minutes, depending on how well your lashes hold a curl.

Then, the lash artist applies a setting lotion to the lashes. This is what is used to harden the lashes so they take hold. This is also when she applied the lash tint, to give my lashes a bit of va va voom and silkiness after the treatment. Depending on where you’re having this treatment, this can cost a little bit extra, but most treatments include it. Then a nourishing oil is applied.

Post-Care & Results From LVL Lashes

Jessica Morgan

If you think the treatment is painful, think again. In fact, it’s relatively relaxing compared to some lash extension treatments which can cause irritation. But I didn’t feel any irritation at all. Because my lashes were glued down, I couldn’t feel anything on them as the treatment was being applied. You are advised to keep your lashes dry for at least 48 hours to a week and avoid sleeping on your face. If you wear an eye mask to bed (like I do), you’re advised to sleep on your back to avoid crushing your newly lifted lashes. During the week, you can also use a dry mascara wand to separate the lashes but be very gentle as the aforementioned setting lotion still settling.

So, would I recommend this treatment? Definitely. I can understand exactly why so many people opt for an LVL lash lift as opposed to jostling with lash strips or eyelash extensions. I could see the difference straight away and my eyes popped even more so than it did before. In fact, I looked less tired and didn’t even have to reach out for my mascara in the morning. “An LVL lash lift is essentially the manicure of the eyelash industry,” my lash artist told me, and I believe her.

At its relatively affordable price, I can definitely see myself booking in regular appointments for both an upper and lower LVL lash lift, especially since the treatment is over within an hour and doesn’t cost as much as eyelash extensions, which, if used regularly, can damage your lash growth. I’ll admit: I’ve already booked my second treatment and will definitely be heading back to the clinic for my eyelash manicure top-up.