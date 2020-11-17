Every Single M.A.C. Product Is 25% Off For Black Friday

Fans of cult-classic makeup brand M.A.C. Cosmetics have some major deals on their hands this Black Friday. The brand is hosting a multi-day sale that starts before Thanksgiving and extends through the famous shopping holiday. While everyone has grown to expect some serious discounts when shopping after Thanksgiving, this year is not the one to miss the M.A.C. Cosmetics Black Friday promotions — they're good.

If you're part of the M.A.C. Lover Loyalty program, the beauty deals start early. Those in the Obsessed level — aka members who have spent $500 or more in a calendar year — are eligible for 30% off of their entire purchase starting Nov. 20 (this includes holiday kits and M.A.C.'s top-selling essentials). On Nov. 21, deals begin for the second tier, called Devoted, who have spent $150 or more. They'll receive 25% off of their orders. Then, on Nov. 22, all levels of the loyalty program can shop with a 25% discount. On Black Friday, Nov. 23, all customers — regardless of whether they're a member of M.A.C.'s loyalty program — will receive 25% off sitewide.

When you're shopping online, you can tap the brand's M.A.C. Virtual Try-On feature that lets you swipe over 800 shades of their products before you buy. Shop on the brand's website, or head into stores following safety protocols and guidelines. You can also order online with an in-store curbside pick-up option, or opt for a Postmates two-hour delivery feature for a $7.95 fee.

Though M.A.C. has yet to reveal its Cyber Monday deals, beginning Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday, the brand will be offering daily deals on its best-sellers (like the Ruby Woo lipstick and Omega eyeshadow.)

In addition to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, M.A.C. has also launched a Build Your Own Holiday Kit and a Smart Gift option. With Smart Gifts, you purchase your selection online, and an e-gift is sent to your loved one. Once your giftee accepts, they're then able to switch out your product picks for different shades or similar items at the same price point, which allows them to get exactly what they want. The Build Your Holiday Kits begin closer to the holidays on Nov. 26 and will run through Nov. 27, and allows shoppers to choose five products and shades approved by M.A.C artists for just $49.

