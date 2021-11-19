Every Single M.A.C. Product Is At Least 30% Off For Black Friday

Paging all the makeup fans out there: M.A.C Cosmetics is celebrating Black Friday 2021 with an epic, multi-day sale that starts before (and goes well beyond) the biggest shopping holiday of the year. More and more brands are adopting extended sale periods this Black Friday, which is great for the environment and your wallet. But of the many holiday deals out here, M.A.C’s five-day Black Friday sale is not one to miss this year.

No need to get all impulsive and feverishly fill your cart with all your M.A.C favorites on Nov. 26. This year, the OG beauty brand’s Black Friday sale starts on Thanksgiving Day and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 30. With holiday parties around the corner, it’s a great time to stock up on the makeup essentials that you’ll need to complete your look. Love a full coverage base to start off a festive face? You’re in luck. Get any of M.A.C complexion products — yes, that includes their cult favorite Studio Fix — 40% off. Maybe you want to create the perfect red lip this holiday season. M.A.C’s got you covered there, too. Get the brand’s best-selling Retro Matte Lipstick (a favorite among celebrity makeup artists), along with everything else available online or in stores — 30% off.

If a simple, no-makeup makeup look is more your vibe, you won’t be left out of all the fun. You can still partake in M.A.C’s Black Friday sale. Consider picking up the brand’s legendary Lipglass or Bustle-approved Magic Extension Mascara to your cart before the sale ends.

There’s truly something for everyone at M.A.C this Black Friday, so mark your calendars and grab your favorites (or soon-to-be favorites) for a fraction of the price while you can.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.