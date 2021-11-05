Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror, brands are aggressively gearing up for the holiday shopping season. Your inbox is quickly filling with BOGOs, alluring free shipping offers, and sales galore. As exciting as Black Friday is, it can feel pretty overwhelming — you have 24 hours to comb through hundreds of deals, fill your shopping cart, and complete your orders. Thankfully, DECIEM is giving you the best of both worlds this year: a stellar discount and an opportunity to take the time to make more mindful purchase decisions. That means great skin care brands like The Ordinary are on sale all month.

The innovative beauty company is calling it Slowvember. For the whole month of November, all DECIEM brands — including The Ordinary — will offer a 23% discount on their products. Get your favorites like The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% and Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for a fraction of the price beyond the small window of Black Friday. No need to make sure you carve out time during your Thanksgiving holiday to secure your Black Friday purchases. DECIEM is giving you the freedom to celebrate the holiday with your family and friends, all while making an important point about beauty consumerism today.

Everything is so readily available — purchases can literally happen within seconds — and that could lead to a lot of mass and impulse buying, straining both the environment and bank accounts. The company is encouraging consumers to slow down their buying habits and hoping that it will both improve their customers’ overall experience as a consumer and help minimize the use of natural resources.

“We invite our audience to take a conscious approach to their purchases, taking the time across the month of November to shop and explore slowly, whilst ensuring they are purchasing items that work for them,” Jackie Kankam, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at DECIEM, explains in a press release announcing the campaign.

Enjoy an elongated discount on all of The Ordinary’s bestsellers, and consider slowing down your purchase process throughout the holiday season. If you need some suggestions, check out some dermatologist-recommended picks and Bustle favorites below.

