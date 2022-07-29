Whether you go for a trusty neutral bare lip or a classic bold red, nothing completes a makeup look quite like the right lipstick. So this National Lipstick Day, celebrate the hero makeup product with a brand that always meets your lipstick needs and shop the M.A.C. Cosmetics National Lipstick Day 2022 sale.

From Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31, shoppers can indulge in the makeup brand’s buy one, get one free offer on all lipsticks. Yes, you read that correctly: buy one, get one free on all lipsticks. Here’s how it works: when you shop in-store or anywhere M.A.C. Cosmetics is sold (like Ulta, Nordstrom, etc.), you can buy one of the Bullet Lipsticks or the Liquid Lip and get one free. If you choose to shop online, the promotion only applies to the Lipstick Bullets, but you get a free Prep + Prime Lip when you spend over $50.

M.A.C. lipsticks have remained a favorite among beauty lovers — and for good reason. All one has to do is mention the legendary Ruby Woo, which has set the bar high for what a bright cherry red lipstick should look like, for you to understand just how iconic the brand’s lipstick shades are. But whatever shade you opt for, you’re met with quality product that glides on super smoothly, with great color payoff and long staying power in a number of satisfying finishes. The liquid lip offers the same amazing bright pigments with super glossy or fine matte finishes.

Whether you’re ready to stock up on tried and true favorites or excited to discover a new signature share, you only have the weekend to take advantage of this National Lipstick Day sale so don’t wait.