Very few beauty products reach icon status like the M.A.C. Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick. Beloved by celebrities like Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Taylor Swift, the bright cherry shade is universally-flattering and extremely versatile; what is left to do to improve an already-perfect product? The answer: make more of it in different finishes, of course. On Thursday, January 13, M.A.C. expanded its Ruby Woo collection with two new launches: Ruby You and Ruby Do.

If you’re not a fan of matte red lipstick, your eyes are about to perk up. Both of the new additions to the Ruby Woo fam have a satin, semi-shiny finish and are encased in a slick ombre metallic case.

If you’re looking for a luscious red liquid lipstick, turn to Ruby Do. While rich in pigment, this creamy lip color goes on lightweight and only needs one swipe to get you that coveted blue-based red that Ruby Woo is famous for. It also contains nourishing skin care ingredients, like argan and coconut oil, shea and carnauba butter, and barley and cucumber extract. Plus, the staying power is pretty solid and color lasts up to 12 hours.

But if you’re searching for a creamy lipstick, Ruby You is for you. It’s an argan oil-infused formula that gives immaculate color payoff and moisturizes lips all day long. It goes on silky smooth and is super lightweight.

While M.A.C.’s Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick has been around for decades, it wasn’t until late in 2021 that it got its very own collection: Ruby’s Crew. That release had the brand’s OG lipstick along with Ruby New, Ruby Boo, and Ruby Phew. These new launches are welcome additions that are bound to become instant classics too.

