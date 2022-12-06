M.A.C. Cosmetics’ Newest Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy

While everyone waits for the highly anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody to premiere later this December, M.A.C. Cosmetics is gifting Houston fans everywhere something very special. In partnership with the Whitney Houston estate, the beauty brand is launching the limited-edition Whitney Houston collection on December 8 in honor of the legendary singer.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston, writes in a press release on the collection. “Our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the eye and lip colors that she loved to work with.”

The collection contains four lipsticks in creamy neutrals, pinks, and reds, two shimmery lip glosses, a shimmery eyeshadow palette, a pair of rosy blushes, and a golden bronzer for a radiant complexion. Each product is meant to emulate Whitney’s signature makeup look: dewy glowing skin, a signature lip, and glam eyes.

M.A.C. Cosmetics

The biopic stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as music producer and recording executive Clive Davis. According to Sony Pictures, the film will tell the story of Houston’s rise to fame and take a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.” While Ackie will not lend her singing voice (instead, the film will be using Houston’s vocals throughout), fans are excited for the actor to capture Houston’s essence on screen.

You can watch I Wanna Dance With Somebody when it premieres on December 21, 2022 in theaters. Until then, enjoy and play with the fun and glamorous makeup to celebrate the star and icon that is Whitney Houston. The Whitney Houston Collection will be available at M.A.C. stores and maccosmetics.com on December 8, 2022.