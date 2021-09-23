There are popular makeup products, and then there are the ones that are so iconic they’ve become household names. Case in point? The unbelievably popular M.A.C. Ruby Woo lipstick, which is currently undergoing a product expansion via the Ruby’s Crew collection.

Ruby Woo is so popular that M.A.C. says it sells four tubes of that particular lipstick every single minute (whew). And, as of today, it was announced that the iconic red shade will come in new finishes and textures: the brand’s Powder Kiss Lipstick, a hydrating matte that’s right on time with this season’s blurred lip trend; the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour, a liquid version of the moisture-matte formula; and the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, a long-lasting liquid matte. Those tubes plus the classic Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick (a vivid matte) make up M.A.C.’s Ruby’s Crew — the perfect red lipstick wardrobe, basically. You can sign up for updates on the expansion, which will be available to shop come early October.

Whether you’ve realized it or not, you’ve definitely seen a Ruby Woo wearer in your lifetime. With just a quick glance at the red carpet, you’ll notice it on the pouts of Tracee Ellis Ross (who is on record as having four tubes), Taylor Swift, Saweetie, Rosalía, and Rihanna, who are just a few celebrity fans of the shade.

If you’ve somehow missed it while makeup shopping, Ruby Woo is a blue-based red shade that is often deemed universally flattering, which helps to explain the cult following and massive fanfare that surrounds the lip color. Think of the fiery red hue as being the chic white T-shirt of your makeup routine: It can complement any look. Wear it to add a pop to a bare face, to punctuate a pixie cut, or as a bold surprise hiding under your face mask.

The new Ruby Woos will retail between $21 and $27. If you’re a devotee of the shade, now’s your chance to expand your lipstick collection. If you haven’t flirted with the fiery red before, consider this your invitation to stock up.

