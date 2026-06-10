Summer style is more than flip-flops and sweatproof essentials — it’s also prime time for a major fashion moment. The proof is in Mango’s new 43-piece drop. The brand just released a highly anticipated collab with independent label Eckhaus Latta, and the resulting collection spans clothes, bags, shoes, and jewelry guaranteed to upgrade your warm-weather style game.

Founded by Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the New York- and Los Angeles-based label is the latest to partner with the Mango Collective initiative. Naturally, the designers brought their signature art-school cool along for the ride, including the exact brand codes that earned them a cult following. Expect gleaming metallic jeans (an EL must), slashed knits, and eye-catching prints with truly unexpected inspirations. I mean, who could resist a chic-ified frog egg motif? Apparently not the Bustle fashion team.

Our editors got their hands on a few of the looks ahead of the June 4 release, taking the pieces out for a test drive on the streets of New York. And it turns out, the pieces aren’t just cute — they’re also surprisingly wearable. Read on for the team’s honest thoughts, including all the tea on fit, styling notes, and the standout pieces that earned permanent spots in our daily rotation.

Selwyn Tungol

Cool-Girl Coords

Selwyn Tungol

I chose the cropped cutout top, matching bralette, and coordinating pants because the set felt effortlessly true to my personal style. With my schedule constantly moving from meetings to events to everyday errands, I gravitate toward pieces that balance comfort and polish without requiring much thought. The fabric has a beautiful weight and drape, which gives the look movement and structure at the same time.

As someone who rarely leaves the house without jewelry, I finished the outfit with my everyday stack, a silver ring, and a few playful bangles from the collection that tied everything together perfectly. — Kiara Brown, senior photo producer

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Bow Down

Selwyn Tungol

Eckhaus Latta is known for making things a bit strange (complimentary), so when I first saw pieces from this collaboration, I was shocked by how perfectly the minimal silhouettes mixed with the loud prints. I chose the gray, baby blue minidress, and let me tell you, she is mini. I’m 5-foot-2 and shorts were definitely a necessity.

I paired this dolllike dress with a pink cuff, the sweetest multicolored bag, and ballet-pink heels. The open back is flirty and made for summer, I can’t wait to wear it in many more ways than one. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

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Peak ’90s Energy

Selwyn Tungol

I’m obsessed with the prints from this collab, especially after learning they were inspired by fish and frog roe. I chose the multi-print skirt with a semi-sheer midi-length, tie-knot overlay around a shorter hemline. That felt so versatile; I can easily shift it around depending on how much leg I want to show off.

The stretchy lime-green knit cardigan and top felt so ’90s — like something Monica or Rachel would wear in an episode of Friends. I didn’t need much convincing beyond that. While I do love the weave of the bag (and the hue!), the price tag leans a bit premium for a high-street collab. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

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Photographs by Selwyn Tungol