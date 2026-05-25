Sun’s out, slides out. This summer, style girlies are standing ten toes down on the flip-flop trend. Even luxury designers are crashing the party, dropping high-end collabs with known slipper brands to give the look a major promotion. Isabel Marant’s Havaianas launch is flaunting studs, while Ganni’s partnership with Melissa is delivering cute jelly sandals with ribbon-esque straps. But let’s be real, having endless options doesn’t make these tricky flats any easier to style without looking like you’re heading straight to a water park changing room.

So I called in the local outfit authorities (read: the rest of the Bustle fashion team) to help me with some easy hacks to give your flat shoes a serious upgrade. A few took notes from minimalist icons Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who managed the impossible and elevated their slippers. Jenner’s secret is keeping things ultra-sleek in expensive-looking fabrics and neutral tones, while Bieber serves effortless model-off-duty energy in a long-sleeved tee and jeans.

The maximalists were well represented, too. One great example: Jennifer Lawrence paired her beachy footwear with florals... for summer.

Ahead, you’ll find five chic style ideas for showing off your thongs. Sisqo would be proud.

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In my book, Zendaya can do no wrong. And with drawstring pants having such a major fashion moment right now, I thought her pairing them with a long-sleeved top and hoodie created the perfect on-the-go outfit. Since the look itself is fairly simple and understated, I wanted the flip-flops to become the focal point — adding the shoe makes the entire outfit feel intentional rather than basic. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

Model-Off-Duty

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Hailey Bieber’s effortless street style never misses, and this look immediately caught my eye. It’s simple yet undeniably cool — the epitome of sleek model-off-duty dressing. I can already see myself recreating this outfit on cooler spring and summer days paired with summer’s staple: flip-flops. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Florals For Spring... & Summer

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In this Jennifer Lawrence look, refined pieces like the oversized cardigan and floral pants make it ornate, while the baseball cap and slouchy suede bag immediately cut the formality. The flip-flops serve as a defining element, pushing the outfit into an easy, lived-in register. To recreate, start with a tailored base, then offset it with utilitarian layers and simple rubber flip-flops that break the overall sense of polish. — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant

Minimalist Dreams

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Kendall Jenner has a knack for making the simplest items look so sleek — flip-flops included. Take this outfit: She’s in nondescript lounge pants, a breathable beige tank, and thong sandals for crying out loud. And yet, she makes it work. If I were to recreate this effortless chic vibe, I’d do everything she did to a tee, including wrapping a contrasting sweater around my waist, too. For ultimate fashion girl points, I’d also carry an IYKYK bag. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

An Old-Money Twist

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King Kylie has crowned the heeled flip-flop this summer’s must-have footwear. Rather than hiding the flip-flops beneath floor-skimming skirts or jeans, she joins a growing list of celebrities who utilize capris to make their shoes the focal point of their outfit. To balance the skin-tight look, she dons an oversized trench coat over a form-fitting black tee, providing a stylish layer for these capricious spring days.

While flat sandals would have relaxed the look, she opts for heeled thong sandals to elongate her silhouette and provide a sophisticated lift to the ensemble — perfect for drinks with the girls or dinner with your partner. The look is completed, in true Jenner fashion, with a pair of sleek sunglasses. — Madison Collins, fashion closet assistant