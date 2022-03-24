Manolo Blahnik is the latest major fashion house to join Birkenstock’s comfortable footwear roster, following the likes of Jil Sander, Dior, and Valentino. And there’s nothing we like more than an unexpected fashion collaboration. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about the stylish union, Mr. Blahnik said: “Aesthetically, we [Manolos and Birkenstocks] may look different, but fundamentally we have the same values: exquisite fit, craftsmanship, and comfort are the most important parts of both of our shoe-making design and production. I wanted to make something that can be worn casually, but also that I think would look fabulous with a ball gown, a sort of dressed-up Birkenstock.”

So, when is this exciting new collab dropping, and how can you get your hands on it in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know:

What To Expect From The Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock Collab

We know that the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock will feature the classic Arizona sandals and Boston clogs merged with Blahnik's glamorous craftsmanship. The collab includes a six-piece footwear line made of velvet rendered in shades of blue, fuchsia, or classic black leather, with a redesigned buckle embellished with crystals.

Announced on Instagram, the iconic collaboration has received overwhelmingly positive responses, “I’m so excited for this!,” one fashion-lover commented.

Where Can You Buy The Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock Collab?

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection is now available to buy online at 1774 and MyTheresa. Prepare to part with some serious cash, as prices start at £460. At the time of going to press, many sizes are already sold out, so be sure to move fast.

May the odds be ever in your favour...

Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock

