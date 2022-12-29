Almost overnight, Mara Beauty became a brand getting buzz from some of the most loved celebrities and trusted skin care gurus. Deciding on a new skin care product to try (while crossing your fingers that you don’t break out after introducing it) can be hard, especially when the market is inundated with options from many reputable founders. Mara takes out the guesswork, because its products are effective no matter your skin type.

Created by former editor and influencer Allison McNamara, the clean skin care line pays homage to the sea; “Mara” is derived from the founder’s last name and also means “sea” in Gaelic. “I myself have both sensitive and sensitized skin, so the entire Mara range is formulated under the lens of utilizing high percentages of clean actives that are balanced with skin barrier supporting superfoods,” says McNamara. “I love oil-based actives for this reason so sensitive skin types can take advantage of incredible, clinically-proven ingredients like retinol and vitamin C without experiencing the harsh side effects that can come with those,” she tells Bustle.

Focusing on clinically proven actives in efficacious, clean, first-to-market formulas, the brand’s proprietary algae extract, which is in every one of its products, stimulates natural collagen production for a plumper, more hydrated complexion. The clinically-tested algae blend is sustainably wild collected in France and Ireland, and works to firm and strengthen the skin barrier.

Keeping up with a clean approach to beauty, the brand also utilizes nutrient-rich superfood plant oils such as moringa, bilberry, baobab, and Kalahari melon to deliver phytonutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins to your skin. The result is an undeniable glow and a reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Mara’s gluten-free and cruelty-free products are also free of parabens, sulfates, PEGs, GMO ingredients, added color, and synthetic fragrances.

It’s no surprise that when celebrities are sharing their real life skin care routines, Mara’s blue glass bottles are constantly making an appearance. Gwyneth Paltrow has shared with her Instagram followers that her SPF of choice is the Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum, while Chrissy Teigen says the key to her glow is the Universal Face Oil. Actor Hailee Steinfeld previously spilled that the secret to removing all her makeup is the Mara Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil (and model Hailey Bieber showed off the cleanser as she demonstrated her nighttime skin care routine on YouTube).

The Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil and Universal Face Oil constantly sell out, the Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum SPF 30 sold out twice within 48 hours after launching, and the Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque sold out on its first day of launch as well. It’s the products’ effectiveness that has allowed the brand to rack up numerous editorial awards in 2022.

As the brand celebrates five years of delivering dewy skin via algae-infused products, it has announced a retail partnership with Sephora. You will be officially be able to shop online at Sephora.com beginning January 3, 2023, and Mara products will roll out to 252 Sephora stores on March 10, 2023. Keep the brand on your radar — your skin will thank you.