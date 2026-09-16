Cool girls wear Marc Jacobs. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Sabrina Carpenter — and that’s just the brand’s official roster. Its inner circle of devotees is equally impressive. Last June, when the brand mounted its Spring/Summer 2027 show months ahead of NYFW, it girls flocked to the New York Public Library to secure their VIP seats. To match the vibe, they debuted pieces from the Fall 2026 drop.

Campaign stars Jemima Kirke and Rowan Blanchard, along with Julia Fox, gave the new pieces a serious spin — wearing roaring leopard faux furs, deconstructed slip dresses, and iconic bags that basically turned the front row into a second runway. Those transitional ’fits have lived rent-free on my style mood board ever since. And now that the weather is finally letting up and showing the first signs of fall, it’s the perfect excuse to finally test-drive the clothes.

With that in mind, Bustle’s fashion team test-drove the pieces to see how the collection actually handles the real world. Some editors copied the look book direction directly, while others blended the clothes seamlessly into their existing wardrobes, proving the line is incredibly easy to mix and match.

Photo by Selwyn Tungol

Ahead, see the crew’s unfiltered thoughts on Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2026 collection and how to style it straight through winter.

Fuzzy Business

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I’m obsessed with the new faux-fur-lined cardigan from Marc Jacobs. The plush trim gives an otherwise plain sweater a fun touch. I paired the cardigan with the matching balaclava, which gave major teddy bear vibes.

Bonus: The faux-fur lining on the balaclava almost doubles as earmuffs. I love how both functional and fashionable the pieces are. — Stephanie Sanchez, associate fashion market director

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Body Language

Cold-weather dressing, but make it snatched. The cinched coat defines the waist and creates that hourglass shape, while the asymmetrical skirt hugs and accentuates the silhouette in all the right places. Consider this your reminder that heavy winter layers can still serve body. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

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Spot Treatment

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I can’t resist a good leopard print. Thankfully, the fall drop includes a generous serving of the animal pattern. Since I wanted a louder style moment, I paired the printed pieces together and wore them with boots for an edgier vibe.

The best part is how easily you can break them up — either with jeans or a simple white T-shirt — to elevate any basic ’fit with a micro dose of the pattern. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

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Subtle Rebellion

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Marc Jacobs feels nostalgic and fresh at the same time, and this collection is incredibly comfortable while looking even more fabulous.

The dress is made up of satin and a slip overlay that sits slightly away from the rest of the silhouette. It looks powerful, yet incredibly feminine. I styled it for a colder day, so I opted for a large, comfy hoodie to give the look a slightly more masculine feel — getting the best of both worlds. And, of course, the pop of cheetah print on the bag. Always a favorite touch of mine. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

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Photographs by Selwyn Tungol