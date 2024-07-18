From Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog in a pair of boy shorts to Elsa Hosk posing in tighty-whities, it’s no secret that the exposed undies trend is becoming a fave amongst celebrities. But when it happens by accident, it can be pretty embarrassing — just ask Maren Morris.

After discovering her skivvies were on display at a recent concert, the singer-songwriter is finally breaking her silence on the viral wardrobe malfunction. And in true Maren Morris fashion, she’s taking it like a champ.

Maren’s Skirt Malfunction

The viral moment took place on Independence Day during Morris’ appearance at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic in New Jersey. The 34-year old sported a plunging black tank and a denim maxi skirt with a major thigh slit. Though the daring denim look made for a cute fit pic on Instagram, Morris quickly found out the skirt was not really made for performing.

During her performance of “The Middle,” the singer accidentally exposed more than she had expected while walking across the stage. Footage from the concert has since gone viral on TikTok, and incited a debate about whether or not she was wearing underwear.

“No panties?!” one user commented on the clip. “At 15 sec you can clearly see beige underwear,” wrote another. “That’s a tan pair of underwear,” a third user confirmed.

Shaking It Off

Though Morris didn’t address the speculation in the comments section, she did nod to the revealing moment in a July 16 TikTok.

“Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!”, Morris wrote in the video. The singer filmed herself looking unfazed, and pointedly soundtracked the TikTok with “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “Anyways stream Intermission 5/2,” she said, changing the subject.

Morris’ message seemed to reference to her upcoming EP, titled Intermission, though she may have gotten the date wrong, as the project is set to release on Aug. 2. The EP will feature five tracks, including her most recent single, “cut!” featuring Julia Michaels. Following the release of the record, the “Good Bones” singer will also embark on the RSVP Redux tour, which kicks off on July 26 in Waukee, Iowa.

As for the denim skirt, don’t expect to see it on-stage anytime soon. Morris hinted at the infamous bottoms’ retirement in the caption of her TikTok, writing, “I think I’ll frame the skirt.”