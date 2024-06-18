Underwear has never had more of a chokehold on the fashion industry. Historically, lingerie bottoms were kept hidden, with more nondescript styles dominating the market. They were perfunctory wardrobe pieces, nothing more.

In recent months, however, undies have become a prime commodity. A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney have been spotlighting their own (designer) intimates under sheer dresses and tights, or wearing them as pants. Thongs, boy shorts, granny panties — they’ve all been deemed worthy of booty-baring display.

But no style has had a bigger revamp than the classic tighty whities. While it has been relegated to middle school closets, the most fearless fashionistas, like Dua Lipa and Julia Fox, have both taken to the look, rocking it on trips and events. As of Monday, June 17, another style hero has joined the tighty-whitie club: Elsa Hosk.

Elsa Hosk’s Undies-Only Look

In 2022, Hosk launched her eponymous label, Helsa Studio, and has since routinely dropped collections of chicly tailored apparel and saucy intimates. Naturally, the model is the brand’s best endorser. Just last week, for example, Hosk practically broke the internet after modeling a thong bikini from her brand’s new swimwear collection.

On Monday, June 17, Hosk gave a sneak peek into an upcoming Helsa Studio drop. Photographed in Sweden, the campaign featured the model lying in a grassy field wearing nothing but intimates — particularly tighty whities.

Leaning into the cottagecore vibe, she wore a cropped shirt in ribbed knit fabric with a scallop trim on her neckline and sleeves. She sported matching bottoms in the same textured material. The only difference is that a dainty bow was affixed onto her white underwear’s garterized waistband.

Her Barely-There Beauty Look

Hosk expertly matched her makeup to her barely-there outfit. Save for lipstick and a sunkissed bronzer, she hardly had any color on her face. Meanwhile, she styled her blonde hair in loose, wavy curls.

Shop Her Look

While her new set isn’t available yet, she did promise a June drop on her Instagram stories. Her previous underwear offerings are priced between $38 and $48, so these bottoms would likely fall within that range. In the meantime, peruse this selection of knitted briefs for your own cottagecore-inspired lingerie.