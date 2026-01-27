Margot Robbie proved she’s still the reigning queen of method dressing during the press circuit for Wuthering Heights.

During her Barbie promo tour in 2023, Robbie recreated the Mattel doll’s iconic box set outfits with the help of her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. The well-referenced pink-on-pink ensembles not only popularized method dressing, a styling technique several celebs now employ on the red carpet, but Robbie’s series of ‘fits also unwittingly started Barbiecore, an enduring Barbie Pink takeover.

Ahead of her new project’s Feb. 13 release, Robbie has been leaning into the same character-inspired ethos for her outings, and the result might just kickstart a new style trend: “Brontë-core.”

Margot’s “Naked Dress”

Avid readers are well aware of the premise of Emily Brontë’s classic. Set at the turn of the 18th century, it follows a passionate and tumultuous romance between Robbie’s Catherine and Heathcliff (played by Jacob Elordi). As is her MO, Robbie has been taking inspiration from the dark romance Brontë’s work is known for, marrying the old-timey style with today’s trends. A prime example is Robbie’s McQueen LBD, which she wore on Monday, Jan. 26.

While out in Los Angeles, Robbie wore a “naked dress” from the British label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. In true McQueen fashion, it evoked a haunting effect with its decadent lace, mock neck, and baroque-inspired bell sleeves. What brought the look into the 21st century was its underwear-baring sheer fabric.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look McQueen heels from the 2003 archives, as well as shield sunglasses, pearl earrings, and her “romance novel curls” in a messy half-up, half-down ’do.

Her Gothcore Mini

The following day, she wore a second Brontë-core LBD. Also styled by Mukamal, this option featured a square neckline, a teeny micro-mini hemline, and flouncy bell sleeves, akin to the first.

This she accessorized with another baroque-esque piece. She wore a black choker with a massive gilded pendant lined with red gems, crystals, and pearls. This look was from Roberto Cavalli, which she wore with vertiginous pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Her Wuthering Heights-Inspired Jewelry

If the overall dark romance isn’t enough of a Brontë callback, consider her signet rings from Cece Jewellery. Robbie ordered a set — one for her and one for Elordi — custom-made to feature two entwined skeletons that mimicked the film’s poster.

Each ring was also engraved with relevant dates and initials (e.g., C and H), as well as the author’s line, “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

Now that’s peak Brontë-core.