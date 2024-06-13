Imagine that, just for a moment, Margot Robbie had a regular 9-5 job in the business capital of the world. From the looks of her recent paparazzi photos this far-fetched idea could almost be believable. The Barbie actress and producer was recently spotted leaving her New York hotel wearing an outfit that is actually safe for work and would be ideal for a day at the office. Maybe she’s proving that she’s back to dressing like herself instead of cosplaying at her infamous blonde character?

Even though the Oscar-nominated actress will probably never be a corporate girlie, she sure is giving off major ‘corp-core’ energy. She wore a co-ord blazer set with a pair of chunky sneakers for her day off. And you never know... Maybe she’ll follow in the footsteps of some of her fellow actresses (ahem, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba) who have started billion dollar businesses.

Margot’s Oversized Olive Look

Robbie wore a khaki oversized blazer and trouser set from Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla and Marc. She paired the two-piece with a simple white tank top and casual New Balance 9060 sneakers — but her look could be worn with so many different types of shoes. I personally would wear her exact look with a chic pair of cream pointed-toe mules.

The versatile set goes hand-in-hand with the concept of “corp-core” which is basically a fresh take on the workwear wardrobe that could be dressed up or down. Robbie accessorized with dainty gold jewelry, a sleek black baseball cap, and a timeless woven Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Robbie worked with her long time stylist Andrew Mukamal to achieve her cool-girl on-the-go look. And I’m definitely adding it to my corportate girl summer mood board.

Margot’s Exact “Corp-core” Look

Ready for your next conference room appearance? Shop Robbie’s exact look below. But remember that you can dress it up or down as much as you’d like.