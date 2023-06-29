ICYMI: All things Barbie have been taking over for quite some time now. And *especially* ahead of Margot Robbie’s lead role in the highly-anticipated film by the same name set to release on July 21, 2023 — it makes sense that the ceaseless (and very much warranted) obsession with the pink-wearing, ultra-nostalgic plastic doll would be at an all time high.

In full-on press tour mode over the last few weeks, the actor has been serving up some instantly iconic, all-pink-everything looks leading up to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. And taking the pretty in pink Barbie doll trope quite literally, she most recently donned a sheer pink, soft Barbiecore manicure. Though TBH: Her latest nod to the doll that started it all might be her best Barbie-inspired look yet.

Arriving in her native Australia, Robbie was serving all things vintage 1950s glamour. Very much different from her typically low-key, ’70s-esque waves, her go-to hair guru, Bryce Scarlett, styled her honey blonde tresses in a voluminous Barbiecore pony, with a softly waved tendril framing her face. What’s more, her glowing complexion is thanks to Robbie’s right hand makeup artist Pati Dubroff (who recently glammed Sofia Richie Grainge on her wedding day).

Dubroff went with a sheer red glossy lip, still honoring Robbie’s more natural approach to makeup, though her vivid cherry red nails painted by Jocelyn Petroni really drove home the old school vibe.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, the duo opted for a Herve Leger mini dress that references the 1959 doll’s vintage bathing suit (which some may recall seeing when the film’s first teaser trailer dropped) along with some peep-toe Manolos that showed off a red pedicure. As for her her white, cat-eye sunnies that completed the look? Obsessed is a severe understatement.