It’s one of the biggest millennial rites of passage: showing up to a party in jeans, a cute going-out top, a snazzy jacket, and five-inch heels — and still feeling underdressed. Denim is the epitome of casual and doesn’t usually read as “put together,” even when it’s paired with more formal or glam items. So when Margot Robbie rolled up to a Met Gala after-party in jeans, my heart fluttered. Does this mean we can all finally normalize wearing jeans to big events?

It’s not like the Wuthering Heights star completely disregarded the dress code. She showed up to the 2026 Met Gala on theme, interpreting the “Fashion Is Art” motif in a gilded Chanel gown. The Matthieu Blazy-designed piece featured a strapless neckline, a ruched bodice, and a feathery-trimmed floor-length train. It *was* art.

Hours later, she switched it up to attend Saint Laurent’s post-Met bash, ditching the dress for her pièce de résistance: cozy straight-leg denim. She dressed up her light blue pair and white tank top by wearing them with a glitzy, multi-colored metal mesh jacket, and strappy heels — all Chanel. And you can’t tell me she didn’t look snatched enough. More importantly, she looked like the happiest and most comfortable person in the room.

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As a fashion girlie, I have complete respect for those who still showed out in sculptural pieces. Tessa Thompson’s gilded Valentino Couture top? Drool-worthy. Kendall Jenner’s sculpted corset from GAP? Perfection. But parties are designed for people to have fun, relax, and bust out their dance moves. Out of all of them, Robbie was the one who looked the most primed to do just that. Because what’s the point of wearing a dramatic number to an after-party if you can barely move in it? Seems counterintuitive and not worth a pretty Insta photo.

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I pray this ‘fit slowly changes the bad rap wearing jeans at functions gets. Margot Robbie says it’s OK, and I live by her style bible.