No shortage of looks were served at the 2026 Met Gala. The evening’s theme, “Costume Art,” invited some of the most daring, creative ensembles in recent memory. Beyoncé’s glorious, bedazzled return. Rihanna’s sculptural masterpiece. Too good. But the fun didn’t stop when the red carpet wrapped up — in fact, the looks only got better.

Every year, the big event’s most stylish attendees typically swap out their glam ensembles for more casual — and sometimes more daring — attire. If the Met Gala is the main course, the after-party ‘fits are the most scrumptious desserts. In 2025 alone, the likes of Jenna Ortega, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna (and her baby bump) delivered some of the best looks of the entire night, and all were at the after-party.

This year, fashion’s best and brightest are elevating their sartorial game yet again. From innovative takes on the classic minidress, to imaginative looks that kept the event’s theme going all night long, these are the styles that Bustle editors are still obsessing over hours later. You can take these as definitive proof that the Met Gala after-party fashion hits harder than the red carpet.

Connor Storrie Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I know, I know. Connor Storrie served biceps in a flowy Saint Laurent halter blouse at the Met Gala. He even gagged the girlies with the arms reveal. But this after-party look — with the blazer's near-navel-baring plunge — is everything, and may have served ever harder than his Met Gala proper 'fit. 11/10. — Alyssa Lapid, staff writer

Margot Robbie Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Met Gala after-party looks often rival the main event, and that’s why I love that Margot Robbie showed up in a slouchy pair of jeans. After wearing a stunning Chanel gown that took 761 hours to create , she breezed into a late-night Saint Laurent event looking comfy as can be. Robbie paired the jeans with a simple white tank and a sequin blazer, and it was perfection. — Carolyn Steber, lifestyle writer

Odessa A'zion UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID I love how Odessa always has fun with her fashion. Like, look at her Met Gala debut look — bedazzled leaf pasties with a matching corset and coordinating thigh-high boots?! It was such a moment. And she kept that moment going at one of the after-parties, pairing the same shimmery cutouts with high-waist faux leather wide-leg pants and platform moto boots. She's the ultimate cool girl. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

Olivia Rodrigo Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo didn’t make it to the Met Gala itself this year, but she made up for it at the Saint Laurent after-party. However, she still channeled the event’s theme with her ensemble — her look was absolutely art. The singer stood out from the crowd in her forest green crochet minidress, with fringe sleeves and flower appliqués. It’s giving early 2000s whimsigoth vibes in the best way possible. — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

Kendall Jenner Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wearing GAP by Zac Posen on the red carpet was a major moment. She even added wings to the look once she got inside. But her after-party number, where she "undressed" and removed her draped dress to fully reveal sculptural corset (and slip underneath), was just so well thought-out. GAP really understood the assignment. — A.L.

Hudson Williams Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images The Heated Rivalry boys are cementing themselves as two of the boldest new names in fashion, and Hudson Williams’ after-party look is no exception. After a show-stopping turn on the Met Gala carpet, he took to the GQ after-party in one of the coolest ‘fits of the night. The Kangol hat, the sunglasses, the oversized brooch on his tailored jacket, the white satin short-shorts — the actor brought ‘80s loud luxury back in vogue. Honestly, he’s making the case for exposed man thighs. — M.L.

Gabbriette Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In love with Gabbriette in this romantic gauzy minidress. That is all. — Sophie Fishman, editorial associate

Sombr Aeon / Contributor/Getty Images No one had more fun at the Met Gala than the men, especially Sombr, who made his debut in a silver fringe Valentino cape (which took 500 hours to make, FYI). So I wasn't surprised to see the singer eat as much as he did at the after-party. His all-black 'fit — from the sheer lace top and leather vest to the satin wide-leg pants and dress shoes — was *chef's kiss*. — K.C.