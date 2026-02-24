Margot Robbie’s See-Through ’Fit Made The Case For The “Naked Bag”

Margot Robbie has found a way to make every fashion trend a little bit naked, from completely see-through gothic minis to wearing a 100-carat “nude diamond” necklace (yes, this is an actual thing). Just look to her Wuthering Heights press tour for proof, where she rocked everything from corset gowns and naked chainlink dresses to going braless in feathered coats.

Over the weekend, Robbie headed back to her home country of Australia to attend Tropfest, the world’s largest small-film festival, where she currently serves as jury president. And true to her style, she rocked another take on the naked dress, without sacrificing an ounce of haute couture.

Margot’s Naked Dress

Walking the red carpet, Robbie embraced multiple naked dressing trends — but made it Chanel. She chose a look straight from the fashion house’s Spring 2026 Haute Couture runway, donning a black organza dress featuring a thorn-like appliqué across her A-line collar, and an ankle-length hem lined with pearls and crystals.

Her sleeveless gown was completely sheer, and underneath, she wore more Chanel, a lacy black bra and matching pair of high-waisted lingerie shorts, both adorned with floral embroidery.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie kept it light on bling and let her look do the talking, pairing her dress and lingerie with black Chanel couture pumps. However, she added yet another naked fashion trend with one of her accessories.

Margot’s Naked Bag

Robbie may have just invented the “naked bag” to match her sheer dress. She carried a pale pink organza bag, also from Chanel, made with layered tulle and a threaded woven chain strap.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The see-through material revealed an embroidered note inside the bag, which Chanel's creative director Matthieu Blazy hid inside for the Spring 2026 Haute Couture show to send messages to the models. The accessory is very fitting for Robbie’s latest film, Wuthering Heights, but what’s written in her note remains a mystery.