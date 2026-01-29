Margot Robbie is back at it, method dressing her way through another press tour. In 2023, she famously embraced preppy, pink style while promoting Barbie. Now, ahead of the Feb. 13 release of Wuthering Heights, the actress has taken fashion inspo from the film’s Victorian source material and the novel’s author — and now, she’s taken sartorial cues from the film’s sensual undertones.

Director Emerald Fennell’s take on the beloved novel is said to be particularly heated, with Robbie herself claiming on Jimmy Kimmel Live that certain scenes had her friends “frothing at the mouth” for her co-star, Jacob Elordi. She has certainly matched that energy on the red carpet, channeling the film’s love story in a series of Regency romance-coded ensembles, including a sheer corset and more bra-revealing mini.

Margot’s See-Through Corset

At the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights on Jan. 28, Robbie embraced the period piece’s drama in Schiaparelli couture. The actress’ longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal dressed her in a custom ombré gown from the label, which featured a sheer, strapless bustier bodice and a delicate, black lace overlay. Nude fabric lined the cups of the corset, so it appeared completely sheer. The gown also featured a dramatic petal skirt, which faded from black to bright red.

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The most stunning element of her look, however, might have been the jewelry. For the premiere, Robbie wore Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond, set in a gold Cartier necklace, which was gifted to the actress by her husband Richard Burton on her 40th birthday. The piece wasn’t added purely for glamour’s sake — it was another way of committing to method dressince since Burton himself starred as Heathcliff in a 1958 adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Rick Maiman/Sygma/Getty Images Variety/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2

Her Bra-Baring Looks

Robbie channeled the film’s bodice-ripping themes in two more bra-baring looks on Jan. 28. While attending a photocall at Beverly Hills’ Greystone Mansion, the actress wore a red look from Dilara Findikoglu. The long-sleeve snakeskin corset, cinched by ribbon laced up the front, revealed her textured seashell bra. A matching crimson miniskirt and Manolo Blahnik stilettos completed the look.

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show with Elordi and Charli XCX, Robbie wore another sheer look — this time, it came from Markgong’s Spring 2026 collection. The dress featured a black lace overlay, layered on top of a scarlet bra and a white silk slip dress. She paired the ‘fit with ultra-strappy black stiletto boots by Margong.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This could very well be her most thematic press run to date.