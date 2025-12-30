Margot Robbie earned a name for herself as a style icon during the Barbie press tour in 2023. But years before she was method dressing as everyone’s favorite doll, the actress was perfecting her red carpet style at the New York City premiere of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in March 2016.

By then, Robbie was no longer a Hollywood newbie. Three years earlier, she burst onto the scene when she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Afterwards, she took on major roles in Z for Zachariah, Focus, and The Big Short. So when it came time to attend the premiere of her war drama Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in 2016, she was accustomed to sporting dramatic red carpet looks — choosing a plunging black jumpsuit from Valentino for the event.

Margot’s Plunging Jumpsuit

Robbie wore a sleek, backless jumpsuit for Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’s NYC premiere on March 1, 2016. For the red carpet, stylist Kate Young dressed Robbie in a black onesie with a deep V-neckline from Valentino’s pre-fall 2016 collection.

A bow at the waist cinched the garment, while its loose pants grazed the floor, giving the illusion of a long skirt. Robbie tied the jumpsuit’s halter top behind her neck — letting the remaining black fabric trail behind her like a cape.

The actress accessorized her ‘fit with a black satin Christian Louboutin clutch. Jewelry from Repossi — including two wrap-around diamond rings — added some sparkle to the look.

Her Golden Oscar’s Gown

Robbie is a long-time fan of a plunging silhouette. Just one day before the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot premiere, on Feb. 29, 2016, the actress was a presenter at the Academy Awards. For the award show, Robbie dressed like a real-life Oscar statue in an all-gold gown by Tom Ford.

The low-cut, long-sleeve dress was covered in leather appliqués, creating a snake-like scaled effect. Robbie topped off her ‘fit with sparkling gold jewelry, including diamond earrings and rings. A black clutch from The Row added some contrast to the gilded look.

Reflecting on the iconic dress in a 2023 interview with Vogue, Robbie said, “I felt really special, because I think [Tom Ford] only dresses one person every year at the Oscars.”

Almost 10 years later, and she’s still the queen of plunge.