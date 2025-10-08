Margot Robbie, Pedro Pascal, and Nicole Kidman. Before you get your hopes up, I’m not talking about the cast of a Barbie sequel or a new love triangle rom-com; I’m actually referring to the star-studded lineup at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 show.

These Hollywood bigwigs were among the many who flew to France to witness Matthieu Blazy make history at the heritage brand. One of the hotly anticipated debuts this season, the designer formerly at Bottega Veneta successfully reinvigorated Chanel by taking the traditionally uptight label and giving it a more relaxed, modern treatment. Case in point: the crushed bags that had a worn-in effect, as well as his looser interpretation on tweed suits, the ensemble most synonymous with the label. The debut was met with praise and internet love.

However, while everyone’s eyes were locked in on the runway, one look from the front row was just as attention-grabbing: Robbie’s.

Margot’s Utilitarian Co-Ords

Robbie’s had a long history with both Chanel and Blazy. She was originally signed with Chanel in 2018 as one of the brand’s ambassadors before switching to Bottega Veneta in 2022. (It’s a move the internet widely celebrated.) Now that Blazy moved to Chanel, it makes sense that his muse would show support. And she did just that by looking chic in the front row.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping it casual, the Babylon star wore a utilitarian set, which included a black bomber jacket with a diamond-stitch pattern and matching loose trousers that resembled cargo pants.

Oops, She Forgot Her Top

Don’t be fooled by the low-key number, it was still extremely risqué. Instead of pairing the co-ords with a top, well... she didn’t. Robbie found a teeny-tiny bralette to be more suitable for the fashion fête. It paid off. She looked effortlessly stylish.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In keeping with the understated vibe, the actor styled her hair down and accessorized with more black accents including a shoulder bag and leather shoes.

So simple yet so good.