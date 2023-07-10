It’s officially July — and that means one thing: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring none other than Margot Robbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. And for the pink-wearing, Barbie lovers of the world, the unrelenting obsession with the nostalgic doll is completely and utterly warranted.

For the last month or so, Robbie (along with her cast mates, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and countless others) have been in full-on press tour mode, making their way across the globe in celebration of this summer’s highly anticipated movie. Robbie, of course, has taken every single opportunity to make nods to specific OG Barbie dolls that have launched throughout the years (some more subtle, some much more deliberate).

Near the start of the press tour, Robbie used tiny glam details to embrace her iconic on-screen character — namely, her sheer, baby pink manicure and pink-tipped French nails at two separate premieres. Most recently, the Australian born actor stepped out in her native country in some 1950s-inspired glamour, taking direct inspiration from the first-ever, bathing suit-clad original Barbie doll that first released in 1959.

On July 9, as the official release date nears, the blonde actor turned things up a notch for the Los Angeles red (err, pink) carpet, wearing a look that is the embodiment of the 1960-released Solo In The Spotlight Barbie doll.

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

The night before the world premiere, celebrity hair colorist Jacob Schwartz perfected the star’s Barbie blonde. Using Schwarzkopf Professionals’ BLONDME line, the pro added fine highlights that would sparkle under the carpet’s lights. For the rest of her glam, Robbie tapped her go-to team to get the job done: Bryce Scarlett on hair, Pati Dubroff on glam, and Tom Bachik on nails (though they were largely concealed by her elegant black opera gloves).

Akin to the Barbie doll, Scarlett created glamorously waved high ponytail, ditching the textured bangs in lieu of a more Old Hollywood-esque detail at her crown. To achieve the look, he used Tangle Teezer and Redken exclusively, with key products including the former’s Wide Tooth Dual Sided Comb and The Ultimate Styler, as well as the latter brand’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Lightweight Liquid Conditioner.

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

As for the makeup, Dubroff used all Chanel everything to achieve Robbie’s glowing complexion and dark red lip — which is a deeper hue as compared to her sheerer, 1950s-inspired moment in Sydney, Australia.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, the duo opted for a playful, tea-length black dress that glittered à la Schiaparelli. And just like the doll they were inspired by, Robbie held a sheer pink handkerchief, and wore what appears to be near-exact peep-toe Manolos, black gloves, as well as rows of white diamond chokers.