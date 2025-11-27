Thanks to Margot Robbie and her mega-movie Barbie, bubblegum pink became the most ubiquitous color trend of 2023. Apart from her looks in the actual film, which made for a rosy extravaganza, her viral press tour helped sell the dollcore color scheme. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie wore nearly nothing but pink while promoting the project, donning outfits inspired by specific Barbie dolls and box sets.

But long before becoming synonymous with the bright, bold hue, Robbie was already a fan of maximalist, fashion-forward tones. Behold, her look to attend the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year party in 2014.

Margot’s Plunging Neckline

The actor was presented with the Breakthrough Award at the annual shindig, held on Nov. 4, in London. The recognition came a year after Robbie won audiences over in her role as Naomi Lapaglia in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. In a genius style play, she took the red carpet opportunity to communicate that she was as fearless when it came to fashion as she was in choosing her roles.

Dressing in a loud color is always a gamble when it comes to fashion, and Robbie went all in wearing a vivid canary yellow gown from Rosie Assoulin’s Spring 2015 collection. Another key detail of her ensemble that proved she was already fashion vanguard early in her career? That deep, deep plunging neckline.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While necklines these days are about as low as can get, back then, they didn’t slide past the chest. Robbie’s halter neckline, however, was so low, it almost revealed her navel. For added drama, the lower half of her sunny (and backless) confection featured a voluminous full skirt that glided with every movement.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Her Simple Beauty Look

Since her gown was already blinding, the Babylon star kept everything else pared back. In terms of jewelry, the actor skipped wearing necklaces and bracelets. Instead, she wore dazzling, crystal-encrusted stud earrings in the shape of birds, almost like a cuff hugging her lobes.

As for her makeup, she kept to a simple, skin-matching base, with barely a hint of blush or eyeshadow. Even her lip color was muted, wearing nothing but gloss. Only mascara and a cat-eye lined her eyes.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

It was underrated, to say the least.